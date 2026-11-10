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WILKES-BARRE — A man is accused of chasing a restaurant owner with a sword, damaging the business and later assaulting police officers during an incident Monday morning in Wilkes-Barre.

Police identified the defendant as Maxwell Bailey, 51, of Hanover Township. He allegedly struck the owner of Caribbean Paradise with a sword before locking himself inside the restaurant. Bailey is also accused of smashing bottles and pouring ketchup on the walls and windows, causing damage to the business.

After officers took Bailey into custody, he allegedly assaulted multiple officers.

Court records list charges in two cases stemming from the incident. They include aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, defiant trespass, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

Bailey was arraigned Monday and remains in the Luzerne County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bail in each case, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 18.

This story was originally published by Fox56.

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This story was originally published by Fox56.