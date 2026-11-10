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Compensation has increased for approximately 30 supervisory employees in two Luzerne County human services agencies through agreements County Council unanimously approved Tuesday.

Represented by Teamsters Local 401, these first-level supervisors work in the Area Agency on Aging and Children, Youth and Families.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo said Tuesday the increases were necessary to retain and recruit employees who help oversee departments that serve some of the county’s most vulnerable residents. The agreements also combat “compression,” which is a shrinking of the compensation gap between supervisors and the unionized workers they oversee, she said, describing the new agreements as “fair.”

The council had unanimously approved new collective bargaining agreements in May for union workers in the CYF and Aging agencies.

First-level supervisors in these agencies are covered by memorandums of understanding, which are non-union agreements that set forth employment terms and conditions.

According to the administration:

For 2026, retroactive to Jan. 1, the supervisors will receive $4,000 more or the new minimum starting salary, whichever is higher. Annual 3% raises will then be provided in 2027, 2028, and 2029.

The starting salaries vary by position.

In CYF, the minimum salary for caseworker supervisors will increase from $55,426 in 2025 to $57,000 this year. The other increases in that agency: program specialist 2, $52,794 to $54,000, and clerical supervisor 1, $36,032 to $38,000.

Six supervisory positions are covered in the Agency on Aging, with the following starting salary increases in the new agreement: senior center manager 2, $36,032 to $38,000; senior center director 2, $41,310 to $43,000; administrative officer 1, $45,487 to $47,000; fiscal officer 1, $52,787 to $54,000; aging care manager supervisor 1, $52,787 to $54,000; and aging care manager supervisor 1/protective, $55,426 to $57,000.

Based on current staffing of 11 supervisors, the CYF agreement will cost an additional total $106,783 over four years. However, the county’s general fund operating budget would be responsible for only $21,356 of that expense because the county has a 20% match, with the lion’s share of agency costs funded by the state.

In Aging, the total four-year cost of the package is $143,491 based on 17 supervisors. There is no cost to the general fund because agency expenses are paid through state and federal funds, including lottery proceeds.

Blight

Council members also unanimously approved the first earmark from a new county blight demolition fund — $60,450 to reimburse Duryea for the borough’s expenses tearing down a blighted property at 404-406 Main St. that was destroyed by a May fire ruled accidental.

The county fund contains revenue from a $15 fee on deeds and mortgages recorded in the county that the council unanimously approved in May.

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.