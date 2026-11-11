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KINGSTON — The Millennium Circle represents everything that makes Luzerne County such a special place — neighbors coming together to help neighbors, according to C. David Pedri, president and CEO of The Luzerne Foundation.

And one neighbor, ThinkBIG, has been selected as the recipient of the 2026 Millennium Circle $25,000 grant, continuing the foundation’s longstanding tradition of supporting nonprofit organizations making a meaningful difference throughout Luzerne County.

The foundation announced the award during Tuesday’s annual Millennium Circle Luncheon at the Sidney and Pauline Friedman Jewish Community Center in Kingston.

Millennium Circle members selected ThinkBIG after presentations from four outstanding nonprofit finalists. ThinkBIG provides critical support to families facing the challenges of pediatric cancer.

“We are incredibly proud to award this year’s $25,000 grant to ThinkBIG,” Pedri said. “ When a child is diagnosed with cancer, the entire family faces tremendous emotional and financial challenges. ThinkBIG’s commitment to supporting these families is truly inspiring, and we are honored that our Millennium Circle members have chosen to support this important mission.”

ThinkBIG Executive Director Diane M. Dutko said the organization is “beyond grateful” to Millennium Circle voters.

“When a family hears the words, ‘your child has cancer,’ their whole world is turned upside down,” Dutko said. “This incredibly generous Millennium Circle grant will help families right here in Luzerne County by alleviating some of the financial burden so they can focus on what is most important — caring for their child.”

Pedri said the 2026 Millennium Circle grant process attracted more than 40 applications from nonprofit organizations throughout Luzerne County. Following a thorough review, the Millennium Circle Advisory Committee selected four finalists to present their projects to the membership.

In addition to ThinkBIG, the finalists included:

• The Willow Foundation Heartwood Center — laundry and bathroom renovation

• Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity — Aging in Place program

• Domestic Violence Service Center — Civil Legal Representation Program (CLRP)

“The decision this year was particularly difficult because each of our finalists is doing extraordinary work in our community,” continued Pedri. “We want to sincerely thank Domestic Violence Service Center, The Willow Foundation, and Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity for their dedication, their thoughtful presentations, and the incredible services they provide to our neighbors. Although only one organization could receive this year’s grant, all four organizations are winners in our community’s eyes. Their work reminds us why local philanthropy is so important.”

The power of the Millennium Circle

The Millennium Circle is one of the Luzerne Foundation’s signature philanthropic initiatives, bringing together individuals, families, businesses, and community leaders who believe that collective giving can create extraordinary results.

Through the Millennium Circle, members pool their charitable contributions to provide significant annual grants addressing important needs throughout Luzerne County.

Unlike traditional grant-making programs, the Millennium Circle gives its members a direct voice in local philanthropy. Members can nominate nonprofit organizations, learn about pressing community needs, and vote to select the annual grant recipient.

Since its inception, the Millennium Circle has distributed more than $500,000 in charitable grants to organizations serving Luzerne County, demonstrating how individual contributions can combine to create a lasting community impact.

Join the Millennium Circle

The Luzerne Foundation invites community members to join the Millennium Circle and help shape the future of philanthropy in Luzerne County.

Membership requires a one-time charitable commitment of $2,000, which may be paid over five years —the equivalent of $400 annually.

No additional contributions are required after fulfilling the initial commitment, and membership provides an ongoing opportunity to participate in the annual grant selection process.

“The beauty of the Millennium Circle is that you do not have to be wealthy to be a philanthropist,” said Pedri. “For a commitment of $400 a year over five years, you can become part of something much bigger than yourself. You have a voice in deciding where charitable dollars go, you learn about the needs of your community, and you help make a real difference in the lives of your neighbors. We encourage anyone who cares about Luzerne County to join us and become part of this remarkable tradition of giving.”

Individuals interested in joining the Millennium Circle can visit luzernefoundation.org, call 570-822-2065, or contact The Luzerne Foundation at 34 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.