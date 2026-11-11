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More than three weeks after enforcement efforts began, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on Tuesday released an update about its continued efforts to enforce Pennsylvania’s skill games law.

Since Oct. 14, PSP has visited 12,202 establishments looking for skill games.

In total, PSP:

• Found that 12,134 locations no longer have skill games — which equates to a 99.4% compliance rate.

• Seized 14 machines and $1,913.

The PSP continues to actively investigate those locations that have not voluntarily removed skill games. These investigations are active and ongoing.

The Department is also addressing claims from manufacturers and operators that certain gaming devices can be legally operated in unauthorized establishments.

Department personnel have encountered devices in establishments with signs from manufacturers and/or operators, claiming the machines are legal because they do not accept cash/currency and operate more like a “sweepstakes” than a slot machine.

No manufacturer or operator sought PSP’s input on the legality of these devices before placing them inside Pennsylvania businesses. Distributors of these devices and establishments hosting them could face criminal charges for unlawful gambling and other related offenses if they continue operating these machines.

Businesses are reminded that it is illegal to possess, maintain, and allow the operation of devices that meet the definition of a slot machine or any device or electronic video monitor that allows players to gamble, regardless of whether currency or another form of payment is utilized by the player (e.g., credit or debit card, mobile payment services, cash apps, etc.).

A device that accepts any form of compensation from a player to engage in slot-style games with spinning reels and/or video displays, offering the player an opportunity to obtain cash, credit, or financial reimbursement for the consideration paid, is a slot machine and/or gambling device.

Finally, games that offer players free credits or free game-play are illegal if the player is offered an opportunity to continue game-play using his or her own money, not just what was given to the player for free.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court made clear that these types of devices are permissible only where the General Assembly has expressly authorized gambling (i.e., within premises licensed by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board).

Moreover, while the Supreme Court’s decision involved so-called “skill games,” the scope of the Court’s decision impacts devices and/or games in which outcomes are based on chance, skill, or a combination of chance and skill, regardless of whether the games rely on a random number generator or a finite pool of outcomes.

The Pennsylvania Crimes Code (18 Pa. C.S. § 5513) also makes it unlawful for businesses to allow:

• The operation of “electronic video monitors,” which allow players to play or participate in simulated gambling programs for direct or indirect consideration, allowing players to become eligible for cash or cash-equivalent prizes. This includes devices with video monitors or displays that allow players to scan QR codes or download cell phone apps for playing simulated slot-play, casino games, or so-called “sweepstakes” games.

• People to assemble, or solicit or invite people to assemble, for gambling.

Additionally, businesses that are not appropriately licensed are also responsible under the Gaming Act for setting up and maintaining slot machines, conducting table games, or conducting interactive gaming without an appropriate license issued by the PGCB.

Possible enforcement actions

The PSP strongly recommends that businesses currently hosting any of the above-described devices discuss their immediate removal with any distributors or vendors who own the equipment, as enforcement actions may include seizing and forfeiting devices, associated equipment, and proceeds associated with the operation of the devices and/or filing criminal charges when deemed appropriate.

Criminal charges will be pursued against any manufacturer or distributor that continues to allow the operation of such devices, given the Supreme Court’s resolute and unambiguous holding regarding devices other than those specifically authorized by the Gaming Act.

If you have a tip regarding the operation of such devices that you would like to report to law enforcement, email tips@pa.gov or call 1-888-292-1919.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit the PSP website.