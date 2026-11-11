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BUTLER TWP. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say a suspect is in custody after a reported shooting in Butler Township Tuesday evening.

PSP say that at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, they were called to help the Butler Township Police Department with a shooting on Edge Rock Drive.

State police say the Troop N Criminal Investigation Unit is in charge of the investigation and added that the suspect is in custody.

According to troopers, there is no threat to the residents of Beech Mountain Lakes or the surrounding communities.

Authorities say it’s an isolated shooting.

State Police would not release the identity of the suspect, or if charges have been filed.

Updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.

This story was originally published and reported by 28/22 News.

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This story was originally published and reported by 28/22 News.