Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, seated at left, wheels in boxes of case files at Tuesday’s County Council budget work session to show the workload of one assistant district attorney.

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Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce highlighted a “drastic shortage of lawyers” in his office during Tuesday’s proposed 2027 budget work session.

He told County Council there are 14 vacancies: 10 assistant district attorneys, two division chiefs, one deputy, and the first assistant district attorney.

Sanguedolce wheeled in a cart containing eight boxes of files associated with nearly 500 cases as an example of the active workload of an assistant district attorney assigned to DUIs. Some cases are related to trials, while others are pending review to approve and file charges or awaiting guilty plea offers, sentencing calculations or suppression motions, he said.

He noted the caseloads would be less for office attorneys handling more complex cases, such as murders, armed robberies, shootings, rapes, and arsons.

“It is sort of a prop, but I wanted the council to actually get a look at what these people come to work and see every day that’s staring them in the face,” the DA said of the display, noting the county public defender’s office is also wrestling with attorney vacancies to handle indigent defense.

Emphasizing he understands the council must consider the needs of all departments, Sanguedolce said he hopes it will recall the files when approving his office’s budget and an upcoming new collective bargaining agreement with unionized assistant district attorneys and public defenders, which has not yet been presented to the council for its consideration.

Sanguedolce cited reports documenting that prosecutors are “quitting in droves” in many jurisdictions throughout the country, saying this “crisis” is “bad for the defendants.”

If there are not enough prosecutors to “dig into the files” to find exculpatory evidence, it can result in guilty people going free and those who should be free sometimes getting “tied up in jail,” he said.

“So it’s bad for everybody,” he said.

Under the current union contract, which expires at the end of this year, the entry salary is $62,000 for full-time and $41,385 for part-time assistant district attorneys and public defenders.

In addition to participating in a statewide commission studying recruitment and retention, the DA said his office has attended career days at multiple law schools attempting to recruit applicants.

Sanguedolce also started a paid internship aiming to convince law school graduates to become assistant district attorneys, and the office is now partnering with the Widener University Commonwealth Law School to make students aware of county prosecutor openings, he told the council.

County Councilwoman Joanna Bryn Smith, an attorney, asked Sanguedolce if he is making law school students in the Philadelphia area and elsewhere aware that they would gain “immense trial experience” within a year or two of working for the county, compared to “doing nothing important or interesting for years” in other positions.

Sanguedolce said that point is emphasized, but many newer lawyers are also seeking work-life balance and can secure positions starting at around $175,000 annually. And while he loves Luzerne County, some new lawyers want to remain closer to the big-city offerings of Philadelphia, he said.

The staffing deficit here “cannot be sustained,” he said, saying the budget and upcoming union contract are part of the solution.

His proposed 2027 budget is $8.4 million, or $706,000 more than this year. Revenue is projected at $2.2 million, an increase of $162,600.

Several council members asked questions about aspects of the budget request, and there’s a suggestion to freeze some vacant office positions so the associated funds are not tied up in the event those positions remain unfilled. Sanguedolce said he was open to freezing positions, as long as the funding remains available, if the council can come up with a concrete plan to expedite the unfreezing if qualified applicants are found. He said all positions are needed, and he can’t risk delays from multiple council meetings that will cause him to lose viable applicants.

Bryn Smith questioned the assignment of an office vehicle to a deputy district attorney from outside the area to travel to and from work.

Sanguedolce said the attorney resides in Montgomery County and has experience badly needed in the office amid short-staffing, and use of a vehicle was necessary to convince him to continue working in the office.

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.