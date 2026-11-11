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With numerous telecommunicator vacancies to fill, Luzerne County 911 is holding job fairs at its Hanover Township facility Thursday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 15.

According to the county’s October division report, the 911 center has 35 full-time telecommunicators and 24 vacancies.

Telecommunicators must answer emergency calls and dispatch the appropriate emergency responders to the scene.

“Working in 911 isn’t for everyone. It can be stressful, challenging, and unpredictable. But it’s also a career where the work you do matters, and where you have an opportunity to make a difference in your community every day,” the agency’s announcement said.

Applicants are invited to the 911 center at 100 Young St. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

The pay and benefits include:

• A $41,250 starting salary, with annual union-negotiated wage increases.

• County benefits, including health insurance, retirement, and paid time off.

• Thirteen county-observed holidays, with holiday compensation in accordance with the union contract.

• Additional earning opportunities through overtime, shift differentials, and holiday pay.

No prior 911 experience is necessary, and paid training is provided. The next training class is set for December.

The center never closes, which means employees must be available to work days, nights, weekends, and holidays. Mandatory overtime may be required.

Telecommunicators also have opportunities for career advancement and additional compensation through promotions to communications training officer and telecommunicator specialist positions.

To save time, job fair attendees can complete an online application in advance through the human resources department’s career opportunities section at luzernecounty.org. New applications are not required for those who already submitted one for the December training class.

Applicants should bring a driver’s license or other valid state-issued identification, a resume, and three references, including at least two employment references.

Applicants can complete several steps of the hiring process, and 911 center representatives will show them the operation, answer questions and explain the work involved.

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.