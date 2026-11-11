Parsons Park veteran’s memorial unveiled, more improvements planned

Flags around the veterans monument ripple in the wind Wednesday in Parsons Park.

Members of the Parsons Lions Club and city officials pose in front of the new veterans monument in Parsons Park.

Sgt. Maj. John Paul Karpovich, a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and G1 sergeant major of the 28th Infantry Division, speaks Wednesday during the veterans monument dedication at Parsons Park.

A dog attending the monument dedication with its owner is decked out in red, white and blue.

Community members, veterans and city officials gather Wednesday in Parsons Park for the veterans monument dedication.

Members of the Wilkes-Barre Area Junior ROTC salute the flag during the Pledge of Allegiance at Wednesday’s monument dedication in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre.

Veterans salute the flag during the national anthem at Wednesday’s monument dedication in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre.

Mini American flags dot the lawn of Parsons Park in Wilkes-Barre as members of the Wilkes-Barre Area Junior ROTC stand in the background.

Members of the Parsons Lions Club and city officials pose in front of the new veterans monument in Parsons Park.

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WILKES-BARRE — Residents in Wilkes-Barre have a new spot to rest and reflect on the sacrifices of America’s military service members thanks to a new veterans monument site in Parsons Park.

The memorial, unveiled Wednesday in honor of Veterans Day, sits in a grassy field along Scott Street, right next to the Parsons Lions Club.

Two benches flank the dark stone monument that honors all branches of the military and “the men and women of the United States Armed Forces.”

The memorial was created in partnership with the Parsons Lions Club, while Wilkes-Barre City Department of Public Works employees completed the concrete, stone, and landscaping details and constructed the benches.

The monument itself was provided by Pennsylvania Monument Company LLC.

Along with Wilkes-Barre City officials, Parsons Lions Club members, and members of the public, the dedication ceremony included the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department Honor Guard, the Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department Honor Guard and students enrolled in the Wilkes-Barre Area Junior ROTC program.

The national anthem was sung by Wilkes-Barre Area High School student Brielle Fisher.

“A year ago, this was a baseball field with a broken-down fence, broken-down batting cage, and we said, ‘You know what, for the next Memorial Day Parade, we’re gonna be here.’ Well, our folks did a great job, and we’re here early,” said Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown, as he welcomed everyone to the short program.

Brown also took some time to thank many of the people who made the memorial possible, including Parsons Lions Club members and Joyce Zaykowski, the city’s director of economic and community development.

“This will be your legacy,” Brown said.

The mayor also said other improvements for Parsons Park are on the horizon, as funds become available, including a pavilion.

“This is stage one of this park. This park is going to keep growing,” said Brown.

Sgt. Maj. John Paul Karpovich, a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and 28th Infantry Division G1 sergeant major in Harrisburg, served as guest speaker.

Karpovich, who has spent 32 years in military service, spoke about how meaningful the monument was for him.

“Normally, I try to keep it low-key on Veterans Day and everything, but I just — I couldn’t turn the mayor down for this one,” he said.

He also commented on how grateful he was to call the Wilkes-Barre area home.

“It helped shape me into who I am today,” he said. “And when I see how much the people care about the veterans, I’ll never leave this area.”