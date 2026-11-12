LCHS outlines new chapter, plans for Exeter center

Tony Brooks, director of the Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society and curator of the Zebulon Butler House Museum, looks over renderings of the Luzerne County Historical Society’s planned home in Exeter.

Project consultant John Devine tells the audience the society has secured a $450,000 Local Share Account grant and plans to pursue more LSA funding.

Michelle Knight, the Luzerne County Historical Society’s lead consultant, runs through a presentation Tuesday at Wyoming Masonic Lodge No. 468 on the society’s new home in Exeter.

Michelle Hamilton, executive director of the Luzerne County Historical Society, opens Tuesday’s meeting at Wyoming Masonic Lodge No. 468 on the society’s plans for a new museum and research center at the former St. Cecilia’s Church in Exeter. The $5.5 million to $6 million project is expected to take about three years.

Eileen Cipriani, vice president of the Luzerne County Historical Society board of directors, thanks donors and says the project has made significant progress in recent months.

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For generations, St. Cecilia’s Church was where Exeter and surrounding communities gathered for weddings, funerals, worship, and other important moments. Now, the former church is preparing to welcome the community again, this time as a center dedicated to preserving and sharing Luzerne County’s history.

A large number of people attended a meeting at the Wyoming Masonic Lodge No. 468 on Tuesday evening to outline a new chapter for the Luzerne County Historical Society (LCHS) and unveil plans for the new museum, research library, and community center at the former church, costing $5.5 million to $6 million.

The project is expected to take about three years before the facility opens to the public.

“This represents much more than a new building or additional space,” said LCHS Executive Director Michelle Hamilton. “This space will allow us to take care of those important resources better while expanding opportunities for research, education and public engagement.”

The society maintains about 260,000 pieces in its collection, including photographs, documents, family papers, portraits and historical objects.

For an organization founded in 1858 and recognized as Pennsylvania’s oldest county historical society, finding adequate space to preserve and display those materials has become increasingly important.

Michelle Knight, the society’s lead consultant for the new facility, explained during Tuesday’s presentation that its existing museum and Bishop Memorial Library in Wilkes-Barre are bursting at the seams.

The opportunity to purchase the former St. Cecilia’s property in 2025 answered a problem the society’s board and staff had been discussing for more than 20 years.

For Knight, the Exeter location carries particular historical significance.

The parish was established in 1900, and its original wooden church was dedicated the following year. A fire destroyed that structure in 1975, and the church was rebuilt. The building that stands today was constructed in 1977. St. Cecilia’s became part of St. Barbara Parish in 2008 and celebrated its final Mass in 2022.

Knight noted that the location also places the new facility directly across the street from the site of the Battle of Wyoming, a defining event in Wyoming Valley’s history.

The proposed renovation will divide the building into several functional areas. One wing will house the museum galleries and storage for three-dimensional historical objects. Permanent exhibits will introduce visitors to the broader history of Luzerne County, while couple of rotating galleries will feature changing exhibits devoted to particular communities, themes, and historical events.

Another section will contain the research library, where visitors can examine historical records, search family names, locate photographs, and explore documents.

The plans also include an education and community center with space for workshops, lectures, school programs, and community activities. A warming kitchen will allow organizations to bring catered food for meetings and events, and the space will be available for rental.

The about one-acre property will provide accessible parking and room for school buses and group tours behind the facility, something that has been difficult to accommodate at the society’s existing facilities.

Knight emphasized that the building’s location outside a flood zone was also an important consideration, particularly for protecting the society’s valuable archival collection.

The society will continue maintaining its three historic properties along Wyoming Avenue: the Nathan Denison House, dating to 1790; the Swetland Homestead, dating to 1803; and the Edward Darling House, dating to about 1890. Administrative offices will remain at the Darling House, while the new Exeter facility will accommodate museum and research operations.

The financial undertaking is substantial.

Project consultant John Devine told attendees that the society has already secured a $450,000 Local Share Account (LSA) grant with assistance from state and local officials and the NEPA Alliance.

The organization is pursuing additional funding through the statewide LSA program and has completed a preliminary application with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That financing process includes environmental studies and an evaluation of the project’s ability to repay a loan.

Devine said the initial $5 million campaign estimate has grown to about $6 million after incorporating the $650,000 purchase price of the property into the overall financing plan.

He stressed that grants will require matching funds and that additional contributions from individuals, businesses, foundations and the greater Luzerne County community will be essential.

Philadelphia-based Becker & Frondorf is assisting with project planning, development and the eventual relocation of the collection. Architect Martina Baccarella has joined the team to refine the design and move the project toward construction.

Eileen Cipriani, vice president of the LCHS board of directors, closed the presentation by thanking those who have helped advance the project.

She said the organization has made significant progress in recent months, including securing the grant and assembling its professional team.

Ultimately, the goal is to make more of Luzerne County’s history available to everyone.

For a building that once served as a gathering place for generations of Exeter families, the transformation promises a new purpose while preserving its place in the community.

As LCHS begins its capital campaign and works toward the renovation, organizers invite residents to join the effort.

After more than two decades of planning, the vision of giving Luzerne County’s history a larger home is finally becoming a reality.