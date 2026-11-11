LCCC honors veterans at annual ceremony

The Rev. Brian Van Fossed of St. Faustina Parish offers the closing prayer at LCCC’s Veterans Day ceremony.

Travis Harman, a U.S. Army combat veteran, gives the featured address at LCCC’s Veterans Day ceremony.

From left, LCCC President John Yudichak; Cali Rudd, a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard and winner of the college’s Veterans Day Scholarship; Travis Harman, a U.S. Army combat veteran; and Laura Kapalka, adviser to the LCCC Veterans Club.

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Luzerne County Community College (LCCC) honored veterans Wednesday at its annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Patrick J. Solano Veterans Center on the college’s main campus in Nanticoke.

Laura Kapalka, LCCC’s director of financial aid and adviser to the college’s Veterans Club, opened Wednesday’s ceremony by explaining why the event is held each year to honor America’s heroes.

“Veterans Day is a reminder that the men and women who serve our country deserve our recognition, gratitude, and continued support long after their military service has ended,” Kapalka said.

The ceremony brought together students, faculty, staff, alumni, veterans, and community members to recognize the service and sacrifices of America’s veterans and celebrate the contributions of those who continue to serve their country.

LCCC President John Yudichak welcomed attendees and expressed the college’s gratitude to veterans.

“Veterans Day gives us an opportunity to pause and recognize the extraordinary sacrifices made by the men and women who have worn our nation’s uniform,” Yudichak said.

Featured speaker

The featured speaker was Travis N. Harman, a U.S. Army combat veteran, published author, educator, and doctoral student at Wilkes University.

Harman served 13 years in the U.S. Army, including a combat deployment to Afghanistan in 2008. He attained the rank of staff sergeant before being medically retired in 2018.

Following his military career, Harman earned a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from Wilkes University. His debut memoir, “Remote Outpost,” published by Pen and Sword Books in June 2024, explores his experiences in Afghanistan, the lasting effects of combat, and the challenges of returning home.

Reflecting on the transition from military service to civilian life and the importance of supporting veterans in higher education, Harman emphasized that the commitment to service does not end when a veteran leaves the military.

“Service does not end when the uniform comes off,” Harman said. “Veterans bring with them experiences, leadership, resilience, and a commitment to others that continue long after their military careers.”

Scholarship awarded

Cali Rudd, 23, of Nescopeck received the LCCC 2026 Veterans Day Scholarship, which goes to a veteran or active-duty military student pursuing a degree at the college.

Rudd, a freshman, serves in the Pennsylvania National Guard. She is studying nursing and has a 4.0 grade point average.

Program notes

U.S. Army veteran Rances Quezada Moreno led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Olivia Sherrick, a 2022 LCCC graduate, sang the national anthem. The Rev. Brian Van Fossed, chaplain of the Nanticoke Fire Department and St. Faustina Parish, offered the closing prayer.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.