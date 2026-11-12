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WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is offering $5,000 to anyone with information about a woman that went missing in 2014, just before she was scheduled to testify in front of a jury.

Danielle Drozdowski was 25 when she went missing, according to PSP. She lived in the area of Carey Avenue and Susquehanna Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Drozdowski did not appear as scheduled to testify in August 2014, and her family and friends haven’t heard from since March 2014.

PSP ask anyone with information about Drozdowski to call them at 570-821-4110.

This story was originally published by 2822news.com.

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This story was originally published by 2822news.com.