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HAZLE TWP. — A man has been sentenced to prison for his part in a home animal fighting ring that led to more than 20 dogs being rescued.

40-year-old Brandon Crum, of Hazle Township, was sentenced on Nov. 5 to 148 months in prison for drug trafficking and dogfighting offenses.

Crum previously pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine and possessing and training animals to participate in an animal fighting venture, namely, dog fighting, according to U.S. Attorney Brian D. Miller.

In March 2025, troopers discovered 21 dogs after a search warrant was issued at Crum’s residence. Law enforcement said the search warrant found 21 pitbull-type dogs throughout the house and backyard in cages.

Police stated they also seized numerous items indicative of organized dog fighting, including dog training equipment, such as a weighted collar, a treadmill, a spring pole, and several items used to treat dog fighting injuries.

Investigators conducted a veterinary examination in which eight dogs had wounds and scarring consistent with organized dog fighting.

The case started with a drug investigation in which Crum distributed significant quantities of methamphetamine.

This story was originally published by 2822news.com.

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This story was originally published by 2822news.com.