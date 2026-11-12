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PITTSTON — Police have charged a man who they said had child sex abuse videos saved to a flash drive.

32-year-old Damian Armitage is charged with child sexual abuse material after investigators were alerted in June by Google that Armitage had downloaded the material.

On Nov. 9, a search warrant was approved to seize all electronic devices within Armitage’s W. Frothingham Street home in Pittston. Law enforcement arrived and met with Armitage in the kitchen, and he agreed to an interview.

Police said they explained to Armitage that there was an investigation that showed illegal internet use involving child sexual abuse material coming back to this residence.

Armitage claimed that he’s seen CSAM on Twitter and that he would click on the hashtag “teen” or “teeen” when he would see CSAM, as stated in the affidavit.

According to court documents, on Armitage’s thumb drive, located in his bedroom, were at least two video files of child sexual abuse material.

Armitage was arrested on Nov. 10 and remains in Luzerne County Prison after he was unable to post bail.

This story was originally published by 2822news.com.

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This story was originally published by 2822news.com.