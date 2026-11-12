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A Luzerne County man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after selling fentanyl to a man who overdosed and almost died, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Joshua Ward, 28, of Luzerne County, was sentenced Nov. 5 for distributing fentanyl that resulted in serious bodily injury.

According to the DOJ, Ward made the person sniff the fentanyl during the deal to prove they weren’t a law enforcement informant. The person was then taken to the hospital for their overdose.

This story was originally published by 2822news.com.

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This story was originally published by 2822news.com.