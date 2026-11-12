Luzerne County Planning Commission members and staff met Thursday for the approval of county data center zoning ordinance amendments related to the use of backup generators.

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Luzerne County’s proposed data center zoning ordinance has been updated to clarify when these facilities can operate emergency backup generators, the county Planning Commission decided Thursday.

The prior version, which still stands, said generators can only be operated between 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. under the following conditions:

• During declared emergencies as ordered by county emergency management, state, and federal authorities and/or a grid/utility operator with applicable authority.

• When a facility is deemed “essential.”

However, the proposed ordinance did not define what could make data centers and related facilities essential, prompting Thursday’s revision, said county Community Planning and Economic Development Division Head Ted Ritsick. The omission was discovered during a discussion with county Councilwoman Denise Williams, he said.

The approved essential definition said the emergency generator must be necessary for the continued operation, security, continuity, or recovery of a function directly related to national defense or security, public safety or emergency response, the delivery of inpatient or emergency medical care, or the continuity of governmental operations.

Furthermore, the loss or material interruption of the function must “pose a direct and substantial risk to human life, public safety, national security, or national defense,” it said.

Wording was also added explaining what actions are necessary for data centers to obtain essential classification for a facility, use, system, or service, Ritsick said.

Applicants must provide documentation from the governmental agency, military department, healthcare institution, public utility, or other responsible entity demonstrating the function is necessary for its continuity, security, resiliency, or operation, the amendment said.

The zoning officer must make a determination on the request for essential classification in consultation with the county Department of Emergency Services based on the provided information, it said.

Ritsick said the revision makes the meaning of essential “crystal clear.” For example, it would protect data required for a hospital to save lives if the power goes out, but data centers handling information for entertainment or nonessential purposes would not be permitted to subject others to the increased noise of a generator after hours, he said.

“This makes sure there’s no way to abuse that,” he said.

The three commission members present Thursday — Chairman Salvatore A. Marsico, Patrick Coffey, and David Wychock — approved the changes and agreed to recommend the amended ordinance to the County Council, which has the final decision on adoption.

The provisions would take effect in 19 municipalities that rely on county zoning instead of handling it on their own: the boroughs of Avoca, Courtdale, Dupont, Duryea, Hughestown, Jeddo, Laflin, New Columbus, Pringle, Warrior Run, West Wyoming, and Yatesville, and the townships of Conyngham, Fairmount, Hunlock, Huntington, Lake, Ross, and Union.

The amendment covers an exhaustive set of conditions that must be met and mandates more extensive special exception approval from the county Zoning Hearing Board for all data center requests.

Council members offered positive feedback on the proposal at two recent work sessions.

Ritsick said the council is scheduled to hold a hearing on the zoning amendment at its Dec. 8 meeting as required by the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code.

The council could also formally introduce the zoning ordinance Dec. 8, which is the last scheduled meeting of 2026, he said.

Council Chairman Jimmy Sabatino said he has not determined if he will call a special meeting later in December or wait until the Jan. 12 meeting for the council to hold another required public hearing and final adoption vote.

Sabatino said he would only call a special meeting if other time-sensitive matters require council approval before the end of the year.

No pending applications or credible proposals have been submitted for data centers in the municipalities covered by county zoning, Ritsick said.

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.