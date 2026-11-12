To thank local veterans for their service, Geisinger served nearly 3,500 meals during drive-thru veteran appreciation dinners at 12 locations across its service area on Thursday, Nov. 5.
The dinners were provided at no cost to U.S. military veterans and their guests.
Meals were provided in Bloomsburg, Danville, Jersey Shore, Lewistown, Mifflintown, Mount Pocono, Muncy, Pittston, Scranton, Shamokin, State College and Wilkes-Barre.
Members of Geisinger’s executive leadership team, regional leaders and volunteers attended the event to hand out meals to veterans.
Members of the leadership team, along with staff, distributed the meals with gratitude for the veterans’ selflessness and sacrifice.
Geisinger Volunteer Services also partnered with local elementary schools to provide veterans with homemade cards and notes from students.
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