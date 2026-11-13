Mohegan Arena General Manager Steve Poremba gives his monthly report at Wednesday’s meeting of the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority.

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WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The Mohegan Arena will again be the site of two longstanding holiday projects.

At Wednesday’s meeting of the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority, General Manager Steve Poremba reported that the arena will host the two events that will help families and children for Thanksgiving and the Christmas holidays.

For the 47th year, the Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) will bring neighbors, volunteers, donors, and community partners together to make Thanksgiving possible for thousands of families across two counties.

Through CEO’s annual Thanksgiving Project, set for Friday, Nov. 20, approximately 9,000 families will receive everything they need to prepare a traditional Thanksgiving meal at home.

Each family will receive a turkey, along with stuffing, fresh potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, vegetables, fresh local apples, and other holiday staples.

For families already stretching household budgets to cover food, housing, utilities, and other basic needs, the additional cost of a holiday meal can be difficult to manage. CEO’s Thanksgiving Project helps ease that burden, while giving families the opportunity to gather around their own tables and celebrate the holiday together.

In October, Jennifer Warabak, CEO executive director, said the Thanksgiving Project has become one of CEO’s largest annual community efforts, requiring months of planning, thousands of volunteer hours and tremendous community support to purchase, collect, pack and distribute food throughout Luzerne and Wyoming counties.

This year’s project also takes place as CEO celebrates its 60th anniversary of serving Northeast Pennsylvania. Since 1966, CEO has worked alongside individuals, families and community partners to strengthen communities and connect neighbors with food and other essential resources.

Toys for Tots

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, Poremba said Mohegan Arena will host its 20th annual Toys for Tots Open Skate event.

This event offers the public an opportunity to skate on the arena’s American Hockey League regulation ice while supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

This annual open skate is the only day each year that Mohegan Arena, home of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, opens its ice to the public.

Children are encouraged to share in the gift of giving by bringing along a new, unwrapped toy to contribute to the arena’s Toys for Tots collection. Guests who bring a new, unwrapped toy or make a $5 contribution to Toys for Tots are welcome to participate.

Participants must bring their own skates, as rentals will not be available at the arena. More details will be announced soon, Poremba said.

Other business

In other business, the board approved applying for two Local Share Account (LSA) grants. One is a $819,571 grant for a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system; the second is a $659,511 grant for upgrades to the arena’s Wi-Fi system.

The Commonwealth Financing Authority, which approves LSA grants, is scheduled to meet next week, Poremba said.

Poremba said upcoming events at the arena include:

Nov. 13 — The Rock Orchestra

Nov. 24 — Trans Siberian Orchestra

Dec. 2 — Lindsey Stirling

Dec. 26 — WWE Holiday Live Tour

Jan. 7-10 — Disney on Ice

Feb. 24 — Harlem Globetrotters

March 19-21 — Monster Jam

Poremba reported that Trans Siberian Orchestra will donate $1 from every ticket sold at the Nov. 24 performance to the Women’s Resource Center. Ticket prices start at $51.50.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.