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A Luzerne County couple, engaged to be married, were killed when the vehicle they were passengers in was struck by another car in New Jersey.

Anthony Pizzo, 32, and Lindsey Clarke, 33, both from Wyoming, were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Old Bridge, New Jersey, last weekend.

On Nov. 7, a crash happened on Route 9. Authorities said one vehicle, driven by a 35-year-old man from Mountain Top with three passengers, was leaving a banquet hall, made a left turn, and was hit by another car.

The two back-seat passengers, Pizzo and Clarke, were pronounced dead at the scene. According to an obituary in the Times Leader, the victims were engaged.

The driver and front seat passenger were also taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

The investigation is active and continuing.

This story was originally reported by 28/22 News.