<p>Dallas Township Supervisor Bill Grant discusses police regionalization at a meeting in September.</p> <p>File Photo</p>

Dallas Township Supervisor Bill Grant discusses police regionalization at a meeting in September.

File Photo

Dallas Township’s 2027 proposed budget includes no tax increase, according to a recent supervisor’s meeting on Nov. 4.

When giving an overview of the budget during its first public reading, Supervisor William Grant said expenses came out to $9,285,313, against expected revenue of $9,286,750, for a balanced budget.

The tax millage will remain at 2.75 mills, while the rate for fire protection will stay at .5 mills.

Grant said revenue is expected to be much higher in 2027, compared to 2026’s income of $8,259,00, mainly because of grants the township has been approved for.

Those grants total over $1.2 million.

Another item included in the revenue for 2027 is a $1.5 million loan through People’s Security Bank, which the township took to help fund construction of the new police station.

Those funds will be added to the roughly $1 million in grants awarded for the project.

Expenses of note include a $500,000 line item for road improvements.

“We got a little behind on our paving schedule this year, and there are some roads that are in real need,” Grant said.

Healthcare was also a driving factor in rising costs.

According to the township, healthcare costs are expected to rise 17.1% in 2027, after rising 20% in 2026.

However, Grant said the township recently switched healthcare for supervisors to Medicare, which will save the township $80,000 a year.

The meeting on Nov. 4 was the first reading of the budget.

Grant said a more finalized version of the budget will be available at the December supervisor’s meeting.

Residents can view the proposed budget on the township’s website.

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Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty started at the Times Leader in 2023 as a general news reporter and recently transitioned into covering Wilkes-Barre City and other municipal government news. In her weekly Times Leader column, "In Frame," she shares her passion for filmmaking by exploring the rich arts and entertainment history in Luzerne County, while also offering movie recommendations and reviews. In addition to her reporting for the Times Leader, Margaret is a former contributor to The Film Magazine, an online publication focusing on film analysis and reviews. Her entertainment writing can also be found on Cherry Pickers, Directed By Women, and the Bright Lights Film Journal. Her short fiction can be found in Dark Sire Literary Journal's 9th issue. She is also co-host of "Women Are Reading," a book club podcast where she interviews authors and reviews books with her sister, Katie. In 2026, she joined The Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame arts committee. Margaret grew up in Luzerne Borough and currently resides in Forty Fort, along with her fiancé, a library full of books, and their orange cat, Jack. In her free time, Margaret can be found obsessively logging films into her Letterboxd, cooking pasta, and writing fiction stories about romantic and fantastical things.