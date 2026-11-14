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Dallas Township’s 2027 proposed budget includes no tax increase, according to a recent supervisor’s meeting on Nov. 4.

When giving an overview of the budget during its first public reading, Supervisor William Grant said expenses came out to $9,285,313, against expected revenue of $9,286,750, for a balanced budget.

The tax millage will remain at 2.75 mills, while the rate for fire protection will stay at .5 mills.

Grant said revenue is expected to be much higher in 2027, compared to 2026’s income of $8,259,00, mainly because of grants the township has been approved for.

Those grants total over $1.2 million.

Another item included in the revenue for 2027 is a $1.5 million loan through People’s Security Bank, which the township took to help fund construction of the new police station.

Those funds will be added to the roughly $1 million in grants awarded for the project.

Expenses of note include a $500,000 line item for road improvements.

“We got a little behind on our paving schedule this year, and there are some roads that are in real need,” Grant said.

Healthcare was also a driving factor in rising costs.

According to the township, healthcare costs are expected to rise 17.1% in 2027, after rising 20% in 2026.

However, Grant said the township recently switched healthcare for supervisors to Medicare, which will save the township $80,000 a year.

The meeting on Nov. 4 was the first reading of the budget.

Grant said a more finalized version of the budget will be available at the December supervisor’s meeting.

Residents can view the proposed budget on the township’s website.