State officials, recovery advocates, students, and community partners recently recognized the 10-year impact of Pennsylvania’s Get Help Now helpline, which has connected more than 69,000 Pennsylvanians with substance use disorder treatment and recovery resources since 2016.

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WILKES-BARRE — Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones this week announced the 10-year impact of DDAP’s Get Help Now helpline, which has connected tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians affected by substance use disorder (SUD) to treatment services and supports since 2016.

Since its launch, the Get Help Now helpline has:

• Received more than 150,000 calls, texts, and chats from individuals looking for help with SUD.

• Connected more than 69,000 individuals with a direct “warm transfer” to a treatment provider.

• Assisted more than 11,000 uninsured Pennsylvanians and 800 veterans.

• Provided help to Pennsylvanians across all 67 counties.

“This milestone reflects DDAP’s continued commitment to ensuring individuals and families seeking help for substance use disorders have access to timely information, treatment navigation, and recovery supports regardless of where they live in Pennsylvania,” said Davis-Jones. “Behind every call to the Get Help Now helpline is a person who may be taking one of the most important steps of their life — asking for help.”

Get Help Now — which can be reached by calling 1-800-662-HELP (4357) — connects Pennsylvanians in need of substance use treatment to local help 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Trained professionals provide confidential referral services to drug and alcohol treatment facilities and other supports. Callers can also receive referrals if they need help paying for treatment.

“Sometimes, the first step toward recovery is simply having someone who will listen and help you see what’s possible,” said Megan Gross, First Choice Services program director. “We recognize that everyone’s journey is different, and we’re here to help people explore their options and find a path forward, wherever they may be starting from.”

Get Help Now has also facilitated “warm transfers” for Pennsylvanians to residential treatment, behavioral health centers, counseling, support groups, and other services.

Meuser supports retirement saving options for nonprofit workers

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, this week voted in favor of H.R. 1013 — the Retirement Fairness for Charities and Educational Institutions Act — bipartisan legislation that would give millions of Americans who work for nonprofits like churches, hospitals, and charities more opportunities to save for retirement.

Meuser said most nonprofits offer their employees a 403(b) retirement plan. However, he said if those same workers were employed by a for-profit business, their 401(k) could offer collective investment trusts, which often have lower fees.

But because these workers are employed by a nonprofit, Meuser said their 403(b) plan cannot offer that same lower-cost option. Rep. Meuser said the Retirement Fairness for Charities and Educational Institutions Act would allow 403(b) retirement plans offered at most nonprofits to invest in collective investment trusts, leaving more money for nonprofit professionals in retirement.

Meuser cosponsored the Retirement Fairness for Charities and Educational Institutions Act and spoke on the House floor ahead of the vote, advocating for this legislation he says would help hospital employees, faith-based workers, and all those who work in the nonprofit space better save for a comfortable retirement.

“Some of our largest employers in northeast Pennsylvania are nonprofit hospitals and health systems that employ thousands of nurses, technicians, and support staff across my district,” Meuser said. “A nurse in northeast Pennsylvania should have the same options to save for retirement as someone in another profession. Lower fees mean more money in retirement for people who have spent their careers caring for others, and it’s beyond time for Congress to deliver lower-cost investment options for nonprofit workers.”

Meuser said the Retirement Fairness for Charities and Educational Institutions Act passed the House by a vote of 295–128 and now heads to the Senate for further consideration.

4 Tamaqua-area bridges named in honor of local Vietnam veterans

Legislation to designate four bridges in the Tamaqua area in honor of local soldiers who lost their lives during the Vietnam war has become law, according to Sen. Dave Argall (R-29) and Rep. Jamie Barton (R-124).

The legislation originated from a request from Wayne Truskey, a Vietnam veteran and former commander of the Tamaqua American Legion.

“The idea to dedicate these bridges came to me while seeing other towns find ways to honor their veterans,” said Truskey. “I had been thinking of ways to honor these brave young men from our town who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam. As a Vietnam veteran myself, this is a deeply personal issue.”

The bill designates the following bridges:

• The bridge on Route 309 over the Little Schuylkill River in the northern section of Tamaqua near Pine Street will be known as the PFC David L. Verbilla, USMC Memorial Bridge.

• The bridge on Route 309 (Center Street) over the Little Schuylkill River in Tamaqua near River Street will be known as the CPL Howard Arthur Donald, USMC Memorial Bridge.

• The bridge on Route 209 (East Broad Street) over the Little Schuylkill River in Tamaqua near Greenwood Street will be known as the Sergeant Franklin Eugene Hosler Memorial Bridge.

• The bridge on Route 443 (Clamtown Road) over Hecla Creek in East Brunswick Township near Schuylkill Road will be known as the Specialist Gary George Geiger Memorial Bridge.

“As we honor those who served our country this Veterans Day, it is fitting these four bridges be named in memory of four local heroes who gave their lives during the Vietnam War,” said Argall. “These memorials will ensure their names and their sacrifice are remembered.”

“This tribute ensures that their courage, sacrifice and dedication are remembered by all who cross these bridges each day,” said Barton. “Honoring their legacy in such a lasting and visible way is one small way to make sure our area never forgets our hometown heroes.”

The proposal was recently signed into law as Act 107 of 2026.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.