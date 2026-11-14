Members of McCarthy Tire Service accept the Legacy Business of the Year Award.

Stacey Kile, center, receives the ATHENA Leadership Award from Susan Shoemaker of sponsor Riggs Asset Management, left, and Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, president and CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Members of Basalyga Hospitality accept the Emerging Business of the Year Award from Annmarie Andrejko of sponsor PNC.

Lifetime Achievement Award winner Barbara A. Maculloch, regional president of Community Bank, with her daughter, Rachel.Lifetime Achievement Award winner Barbara A. Maculloch, Regional President, Community Bank, with her daughter, Rachel.

Barbara A. Maculloch, center, receives the Lifetime Achievement Award with members of the Community Bank team.

Members of the Times Leader advertising department, from left, Jennifer Taylor, Diane McGee, and Cheryl Malak.

The Rev. Thomas P. Looney, president of King’s College, chats with Neil and Catherine O’Donnell. Father Thomas Looney chats with Neil and Catherine O’Donnell.

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PLAINS TWP. — The 2026 Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber Annual Dinner honorees represented what makes the community special — including longstanding leadership and legacy, exciting growth and investment, and a genuine commitment to making Greater Wyoming Valley an even better place to live, work, and do business.

“Each year, our Annual Dinner gives us the opportunity to celebrate the incredible people and organizations that are investing in our region and helping shape its future,” said Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, President & CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce. “This year we are incredibly proud to recognize them and celebrate their accomplishments together in November.”

The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce 2026 Annual Dinner was held Thursday at Mohegan Pennsylvania — the host venue and presenting sponsor for the event.

As the Chamber’s largest signature event of the year, the Annual Dinner brought together more than 500 of the region’s business and community leaders, innovators, and professionals for an evening celebrating the people, businesses, and organizations helping move Greater Wyoming Valley forward.

The evening highlighted accomplishments throughout the past year and recognized those whose leadership, investment, innovation, and commitment continue to make an impact across our community.

2026 Annual Dinner Honorees

• Lifetime Achievement Award

Barbara A. Maculloch, Regional President, Community Bank

• ATHENA Leadership Award

Stacey Kile, Operations Manager, Geisinger Health Plan

• Legacy Business of the Year Award

McCarthy Tire Service Company

• Emerging Business of the Year Award

Basalyga Hospitality

• Pride of Place Awards

Building Blocks Learning Center

Dress for Success Luzerne County

Peoples Security Bank & Trust

Rome Bath Remodeling

The Chamber also recognized businesses and community leaders celebrating significant milestones in 2026 with a special Community Recognition during the evening.

Griffin-Boylan said the program’s theme was “Local Roots. Lasting Legacy. Leading What’s Next.”

“We chose this theme because of what it represents,” Griffin-Boylan said. “And more importantly — who it represents. Because when I look at the individuals, families, businesses, and organizations we’re honoring tonight, something stands out. They don’t just embody one part of our theme. They bring all three to life. They’ve built their roots here, made a lasting impact through their businesses and leadership, and they’re still investing, giving back, and helping lead what comes next.”

About the honorees

Griffin-Boylan said Maculloch has built an extraordinary legacy through her leadership, dedication, and the countless ways she’s strengthened our community.

She said Kile brings an unmistakable energy and passion to everything she does — bringing people together and turning ideas into action.

Griffin-Boylan said the McCarthy family has for 100 years grown a successful business across generations, while staying deeply committed to this region.

And, Griffin-Boylan said Basalyga and the team at Basalyga Hospitality represent the entrepreneurial spirit of what’s next—transforming spaces into vibrant destinations and bringing bold ideas to life throughout our region.

“Different leaders, different journeys, but all united by a genuine commitment to our region and its future,” Griffin-Boylan said. “What makes these honorees so special isn’t just what they’ve accomplished, but how they continue to give back and lead what’s next. We see that same dedication in the business milestones we’re celebrating tonight.”

Griffin-Boylan said 11 businesses and organizations represent more than 700 combined years of hard work, perseverance, and growth.

“Think about that — more than seven centuries of creating jobs, supporting families, and helping shape this region,” Griffin-Boylan said. “Our four Pride of Place honorees are making investments that show just how much they believe in our future.”

Griffin-Boylan said:

• Peoples Security Bank & Trust is investing in downtown Wilkes-Barre, bringing new life to an existing property.

• Dress for Success Luzerne County is creating incredible opportunities for women while bringing renewed energy and purpose to our downtown.

• Rome Bath Remodeling is revitalizing properties in Forty Fort, including a new training center supporting business growth and workforce development.

• Building Blocks Learning Center’s Scranton campus is investing in our children, creating opportunities for learning, growth, and lifelong success.

“Four different investments, all creating something that will last well beyond today,” Griffin-Boylan said. “That’s what makes tonight so special. We’re celebrating not just what these leaders and businesses have accomplished, but their legacy, and the difference they continue to make.”

Griffin-Boylan said the Chamber’s role is to bring people together and turn a shared commitment into real progress.

‘And what I know is this — the people in this room roll up their sleeves, find solutions, take risks, and keep moving forward,” Griffin-Boylan said.

Thanks Chamber Board

Griffin-Boylan recognized the volunteer leaders who help guide the Chamber and its affiliated organizations — the four board chairs, Tara Mugford Wilson, Holly Pilcavage-O’Connell, Teri Ooms, and Troy Standish — along with the Boards of Directors and committee volunteers.

Griffin-Boylan then presented one very special award.

“For the past two years, Tara Mugford Wilson has served as Chair of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business and Industry Board of Directors, sharing her time, expertise, and vision to help guide our organization,” Griffin-Boylan said. “And her service goes well beyond those two years. Tara has served on multiple Boards within our organization, including serving as Chair of our Development Corporation. Her leadership has helped strengthen the Chamber and the work we do for this community.

“Tara, we’re so grateful for all you’ve done and continue to do. Congratulations on this well-deserved Chamber Leadership Award.”

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.