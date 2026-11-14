Wilkes students conduct Election Day exit surveys

Lillian Erhardt, left, a Wilkes University student majoring in Political Science and Environmental Science, and her classmate, Madison Wall, majoring in Political Science, were sent out by their professor to conduct Election Day exit polls. Both are in the honors program.

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A group of Wilkes University students spent Election Day, Nov. 3, speaking with voters and conducting exit polls outside the Marts Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Andreea Maierean, associate professor of political science, oversaw the project, and the eight participating students were in the honors program and part of Maierean’s research methods class.

“They volunteered their time. I’m proud of that,” Maierean said. “It’s amazing to see.”

After voters left the polling place on South Franklin Street that Tuesday, students invited them to complete a short, anonymous paper survey about their voting choices and answer questions about demographics such as race and age.

The initiative was part of a larger statewide project involving 10 Pennsylvania universities.

After Election Day, some students spoke with the Times Leader at the Stark Learning Center on campus about their experiences conducting the exit polls.

“It allowed us to gain experience in the field of doing a post-election survey,” said Alton Smargiassi, 20, a junior political science major. “We knew it wouldn’t quite be representative, but we were kinda just practicing to see how it would be, and we’re gonna try to analyze some of the results in our classes.”

Smargiassi, originally from Bloomsburg, said he’d always been interested in politics and that his parents taught him it was his civic duty to go and vote.

“I want to be some sort of political analyst when I get older,” he said.

Taylor Ferrari, 20, a sophomore, said she’s from a “very Republican area” about an hour south of Wilkes-Barre, so it was interesting for her to see many people voting opposite of what she has experienced in her hometown.

Ferrari also said that interviewing people face to face and collecting data was great practice because a lot of her coursework focuses on experimental design, or the method of planning and conducting experiments.

“We’ll eventually have to look into case studies and graphs, and statistical analysis, so looking at exit polls and how to read them, and make them into a statistical analysis, will only help us for our senior projects,” she said.

Sophomore Lillian Erhardt, 20, had a similar experience when chatting with voters.

“It was a really good experience. It got us talking to different kinds of people, and I think it was interesting to see, like, how willing people were to participate in an exit poll survey and the best approaches to people — that way they don’t feel bombarded,” said the political science and environmental studies double major.

Erhardt, originally from the Poconos, said people were even giving her tips.

“Because I said I was a college student, they seemed open to helping me out, which was nice,” she said.

Overall, Erhardt was looking forward to analyzing the data.

“It will be interesting in comparison to what the election results were, and what those people — what their policies are — and it actually supports the primary issues people care about,” she explained.

19-year-old Maddie Wall of Ithaca, New York, on the other hand, wants to see how age factored into people’s voting decisions.

“I can’t wait to see the differences in ages, if there were more younger people that stepped up to use their voting rights this year,” she said. “That’s a thing we talk about a lot. Younger people are the lowest demographic of people who vote.”