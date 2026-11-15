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WILKES-BARRE — By the looks of things, Christmas can’t get here soon enough.

Not to be too political here, but the holiday celebration arrived on Nov. 3, when Santa — call them voters — delivered victories in places where Democrats have hardly ever seen such success.

With control of both houses of Congress, we now await what will get done. Will there be meaningful legislation passed — hopefully in a bipartisan way — and will the President sign off when they all get to his desk?

But enough about that.

Last week, I was thrown into a state of panic. Someone asked me when my infamous Santa Claus decoration would be placed on my front door. My response was that I planned on adorning my front door ASAP — much sooner than any past year.

But there was a problem — I couldn’t find my cherished Santa. I searched my home, but no matter where I looked — no Santa.

Finally, after looking almost everywhere, I moved several boxes and there he was, squashed under a few other boxes, but intact. Santa has been recuperating at home, awaiting his placement on my front door this weekend.

The legend of Santa

This is the story worth repeating every holiday season — gaining in popularity each year, but in acknowledgement that it will never attain the measure of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

But it is a story worth telling over and over.

It’s safe to say that we all need more happiness in our lives — somebody called it affordability. So until prices come down and we all have some disposable income again, a good story can make us smile, even if it’s a crooked grin.

This is a story about my Santa Claus door decoration, which was marketed as a toilet seat cover. Every time I say that, I shudder. To think that some Madison Avenue ad creator thought it was a good idea to put Santa Claus on a toilet still drives me crazy.

Anyway, for those of you who aren’t familiar with the story of the Santa door decoration, I repeat it now:

Some years ago, I found myself wandering through Bed Bath & Beyond and I came upon a display of Christmas decorations.

And what to my wondering eyes should appear, but the best looking Santa Claus decoration I had ever seen!

But I wondered what it was. It couldn’t be a door mat? Who would wipe their feet on Santa’s face?

No, it wasn’t a door mat.

It was far worse than that.

Upon further inspection, I discovered that this handsome, smiling Santa face was — gasp! — a toilet seat!

Yes, some marketing misfit actually convinced the company he or she worked for to manufacture and sell Santa Toilet Seat Covers!

To say the least, after I recovered from this initial shock, I was appalled.

Santa has always been one of my favorite people. Any guy who would spend all night traveling around the world in a sleigh pulled by reindeer to deliver toys to kids is my kind of guy.

Santa made many stops at my house over the years and I have always appreciated his tireless effort.

That’s why I felt I needed to rescue at least one of these Santa images from spending the holidays in somebody’s bathroom.

So I purchased one and brought it home and hung it in a true place of honor — on my front door for all the passing world to see.

My neighbor saw it and liked it, so I went to purchase one for her.

This is where this story got very interesting.

While seeking a second Santa to rescue, a woman was looking at the very same item. I approached her and asked her if she was going to buy one and she said she was thinking about it.

I then asked her what she was going to do with it?

Her response was, “Well, it is a toilet seat, isn’t it.”

I responded, “Only if you decide to use it as one.”

The woman now looked quite perplexed, so I told her I had purchased one. She then inquired as to what I did with mine and I told her that I hung it on my front door — proudly.

Then I took it a step further. I told her that I didn’t think putting Santa Claus on a toilet was appropriate — especially if there are children using that toilet.

She thought about it and then she said she agreed with me. She said she, too, would hang her Santa on her front door. I could her trumpets blaring! Victory was at hand. Then the woman said she was going to purchase another one for her daughter.

That made four Santas saved from the indignant life of covering a toilet seat.

I feel very proud of this. I can only hope that others have done the same. Santa deserves much better.

And now, as we prepare for Thanksgiving and Christmas and all holidays, we can enjoy our families and friends and those wonderful meals.

Holidays are a time for celebration and renewal of the spirit. We must also take time to thank all who have made our lives better over the years. This is a time of reflection and appreciation, as well as celebration.

One look at the headlines in the newspaper or on TV and we can see that much work needs to be done to assure the world remains a safe place to live in and people can one day be free of strife and struggle and filled with peace and joy.

It all starts with being kind to one another, whether it be at the dinner table, the workplace, on social media or anywhere. We can’t allow our differences to divide us.

We must respect one another as human beings and not dismiss one another for silly reasons.

Lift up each other and find good in each other. Help those in need.

And know that Santa Claus looks so much better and happier on my front door than he ever would look on a toilet.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.