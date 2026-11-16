E-cigarettes aren’t a safer alternative to smoking, especially for teens

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Why is vaping tempting to so many teens? Diverse flavors, youth-targeted marketing and social influences all play a role. Plus, many believe vape pens (also called e-cigarettes) are a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes.

Vaping carries risks that can impact a teens’ physical and mental health. Traditional cigarettes contain tobacco, which releases harmful tar and toxic chemicals when burned. Vaping does not involve combustion, but this does not mean vaping is risk-free.

Unlike traditional cigarettes that burn tobacco, battery-powered e-cigarettes heat a liquid known as e-liquid or vape juice. The resulting steam like vapor is inhaled like smoke. Vape juice typically contains nicotine, flavorings, heavy metals like lead or tin and other chemicals that can harm a developing brain and respiratory system. And they increase the possibility of addiction.

Negative health effects of teen vaping

No tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, are safe. That’s especially true for youth. Teen vaping can lead to long-term physical and mental health problems.

Harms brain health

The teenage brain is especially vulnerable to the negative effects of nicotine because it’s still growing and developing. In fact, the human brain isn’t fully mature until around age 25. Nicotine exposure can disrupt and alter a teen’s brain chemistry. This can lead to slower cognitive function, shorter attention spans, increased impulsiveness and mood disorders — and have lasting effects well into adulthood.

On top of all that, nicotine is well known for being highly addictive.

Teens who vape are more vulnerable to nicotine addiction than adults because their brains build synapses faster and addiction in the growing brain may set up pathways for later addiction to other substances in adulthood.

Damages lung tissue

Vape juice isn’t only water. It usually contains harmful chemicals, including cancer-causing carcinogens. Fine particulate matter irritates and damages lung tissue, causing inflammation and scarring.

Teens who vape may develop chronic cough or wheezing and are more likely to catch colds or get the flu. Vaping can worsen asthma and increase the risk of developing COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and other respiratory diseases.

Worsens anxiety and depression

Nicotine is a stimulant that can increase mental health issues that are often already prevalent during the teen years.

Nicotine exposure is linked to irritability and mood swings, and it can lead to a cycle of dependence, where a teen vapes to alleviate negative feelings while making anxiety and depression worse.

Gateway to other risky behaviors

Teens who vape are more likely to start smoking traditional cigarettes and try other addictive substances like alcohol or drugs later. Some vape devices can be used to inhale other drugs like marijuana.

“Engaging in these risky behaviors not only affects a teen’s health, but can also impact social relationships, academic performance and their overall well-being,” says Dr. Ferguson.

Teen vaping: How parents can help kids quit

Suspect your teen might be vaping? Start with a frank, informed conversation about e-cigarettes. Ask open-ended questions to understand your child’s views about vaping and educate them on the harmful effects of nicotine. Listen without judgment and let them know you care about their health.

Then encourage your teen to try these practical tips to quit vaping:

• Set a quit date and help your teen develop a plan to gradually reduce use.

• Suggest keeping a journal to track cravings and triggers, which can help identify patterns and develop coping strategies.

• Distract your child positively when cravings hit, such as through physical activities, hobbies or spending time with supportive friends. Encourage your teen to try a new sport or join clubs at school.

• Research tobacco cessation programs for youth.

Like adults, kids need help and support when trying to quit vaping. You can start by reaching out to your child’s provider for advice and quitting resources.

One of the most important ways parents can help their teen quit — or prevent them from starting at all — is to be the best example they can be by not vaping or smoking tobacco of any kind. it or not, parents are still one of the most influential figures in a teen’s life.

Kevin Ferguson, MD, is a pediatric pulmonologist who specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of conditions affecting the respiratory system — like asthma, cystic fibrosis and chronic lung disease — in infants, children and adolescents. Dr. Ferguson’s clinical expertise includes assessing and managing asthma. He’s also interested in caring for patients who have cystic fibrosis, neuromuscular disorders and those who require increased respiratory support to breathe better and protect their lungs. Dr. Ferguson was a general pediatrician for 15 years prior to completing his advanced training in pediatric pulmonology at Westchester Medical Center in New York — a career path that continues to influence how he provides care.

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Kevin Ferguson, MD, is a pediatric pulmonologist who specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of conditions affecting the respiratory system — like asthma, cystic fibrosis and chronic lung disease — in infants, children and adolescents. Dr. Ferguson’s clinical expertise includes assessing and managing asthma. He’s also interested in caring for patients who have cystic fibrosis, neuromuscular disorders and those who require increased respiratory support to breathe better and protect their lungs. Dr. Ferguson was a general pediatrician for 15 years prior to completing his advanced training in pediatric pulmonology at Westchester Medical Center in New York — a career path that continues to influence how he provides care.