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WILKES-BARRE — “Local Roots. Lasting Legacy. Leading What’s Next.”

That was the theme of Thursday night’s 2026 Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber Annual Dinner — a perfect, succinct phrase that not only summed up the evening, but it stands as a tribute to our region and the people and businesses and organizations that have seen this area’s rise to great heights.

The chamber dinner and its impressive list of honorees should make us all proud to be residents of northeastern Pennsylvania.

Not jealous. Not petty. Not bitter.

All those feelings are so disingenuous and totally inaccurate in assessing what is — and has been — going on in this region in recent years.

It was great to hear about the honorees receiving their awards, but it was far more rewarding to hear them talk about their life journeys and sincerely tell how much they love their community and why they are so involved.

They also talked about spreading that feeling to others — employees, family, friends, neighbors, strangers. They thanked their mentors, their role models, and their peers.

This was a celebration of our region — our home — and it was a genuine representation of all that is good around here, and it was all told in a room filled with hundreds of people who feel exactly the same way.

Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, president and CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, and her team put together a program that reached far beyond its goal. This was an evening that clearly presented many of the components of the fabric of our community, proving that NEPA matters. We are built on a solid foundation, and the structure continues to build year after year.

Griffin-Boylan said this year’s honorees represented what makes the community special — including longstanding leadership and legacy, exciting growth and investment, and a genuine commitment to making Greater Wyoming Valley an even better place to live, work, and do business.

“Each year, our Annual Dinner gives us the opportunity to celebrate the incredible people and organizations that are investing in our region and helping shape its future,” Griffin-Boylan said.

The evening highlighted accomplishments throughout the past year and recognized those whose leadership, investment, innovation, and commitment continue to make an impact across our community.

“When I look at the individuals, families, businesses, and organizations we’re honoring tonight, something stands out,” Griffin-Boylan said. “They don’t just embody one part of our theme. They bring all three to life. They’ve built their roots here, made a lasting impact through their businesses and leadership, and they’re still investing, giving back, and helping lead what comes next.”

Griffin-Boylan said Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Barbara A. Maculloch, regional president of Community Bank, has built an extraordinary legacy through her leadership, dedication, and the countless ways she’s strengthened our community.

She said ATHENA Award winner Stacey Kile, operations manager at Geisinger Health Plan, brings an unmistakable energy and passion to everything she does — bringing people together and turning ideas into action.

Griffin-Boylan said Legacy Business of the Year Award recipient McCarthy Tire Co. has — for 100 years — grown a successful business across generations, while staying deeply committed to this region.

And Griffin-Boylan said Emerging Business of the Year Basalyga Hospitality represents the entrepreneurial spirit of what’s next — transforming spaces into vibrant destinations and bringing bold ideas to life throughout our region.

“Different leaders, different journeys, but all united by a genuine commitment to our region and its future,” Griffin-Boylan said. “What makes these honorees so special isn’t just what they’ve accomplished, but how they continue to give back and lead what’s next. We see that same dedication in the business milestones we’re celebrating tonight.”

Griffin-Boylan said 11 businesses and organizations represent more than 700 combined years of hard work, perseverance, and growth.

“Our four Pride of Place honorees are making investments that show just how much they believe in our future,” Griffin-Boylan said.

• Peoples Security Bank & Trust is investing in downtown Wilkes-Barre, bringing new life to an existing property.

• Dress for Success Luzerne County is creating incredible opportunities for women while bringing renewed energy and purpose to our downtown.

• Rome Bath Remodeling is revitalizing properties in Forty Fort, including a new training center supporting business growth and workforce development.

• Building Blocks Learning Center’s Scranton campus is investing in our children, creating opportunities for learning, growth, and lifelong success.

“Four different investments, all creating something that will last well beyond today,” Griffin-Boylan said. “That’s what makes tonight so special. We’re celebrating not just what these leaders and businesses have accomplished, but their legacy, and the difference they continue to make.”

Griffin-Boylan said the chamber’s role is to bring people together and turn a shared commitment into real progress.

“And what I know is this — the people in this room roll up their sleeves, find solutions, take risks, and keep moving forward,” Griffin-Boylan said.

Like I said, it was a night to celebrate and be proud.

Congratulations to all honorees and to Griffin-Boylan and her team for a job well done.

“Local Roots. Lasting Legacy. Leading What’s Next.”

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.