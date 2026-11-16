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Budgets for Luzerne County’s prison, court branches, and public defender’s office are among those up for discussion at County Council’s proposed 2027 budget work session on Tuesday, the agenda said.

The county Correctional Services Division covers both the prison on Water Street in Wilkes-Barre and nearby minimum offenders building on Reichard Street.

Correctional services is requesting a $33.9 million budget next year, or $903,016 more.

The division’s revenue is proposed at $1.2 million, which is a $14,383 increase.

The court budget includes court administration, probation services, stenographers, domestic relations, and magisterial court offices.

A total $27.9 million is requested for court branches next year — an $883,379 increase. Court revenue is budgeted at a proposed $13.56 million, or $84,320 less.

The public defender’s office provides legal representation for the indigent. Its proposed budget is $3 million, or $60,343 more. Revenue is projected at $289,000, or $44,452 less.

Discussions are also scheduled Tuesday on budgets for the county’s Community Planning and Economic Development Division, the budget reserve, retirement office, debt service, and intergovernmental transfers to outside entities, such as allocations for public libraries, public transportation services, and the Luzerne County Community College, the agenda said.

Tuesday’s work session starts at 5:15 p.m. in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre, following a 5 p.m. public hearing on the proposed budget. Instructions for the remote attendance option will be posted in the council’s online meeting section at luzernecounty.org.

Election Board

The county’s five-citizen board will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, also in the courthouse, to certify the Nov. 3 general election results.

Instructions to attend remotely will be posted in the council’s authorities, boards, and commissions online meeting section at luzernecounty.org.

Opioid funds

Several proposed opioid settlement fund allocations are scheduled for discussion at Wednesday’s meeting of the county’s Commission on Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement.

Commission members recommend allocations from the county’s share of the state settlement against opioid manufacturers and wholesale distributors to the council, which has the final say.

Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services Inc. is seeking two earmarks, according to the agenda:

• $58,939 to provide services to those with substance use disorder when they are unable to pay because they have no insurance or high deductibles or insurance copayments.

• $44,507.68 for prevention, including evidence-based programs in schools and the community.

In the remaining new request, the Freeland Northside Community Ambulance is seeking $11,692 to implement a secure narcotics tracking and storage system for its fleet and facility in compliance with federal and state chain-of-custody requirements.

Wednesday’s meeting starts at 10 a.m. in the courthouse, with remote attendance instructions posted at luzernecounty.org.

Ethics

In another Wednesday meeting, the county Ethics Commission is scheduled to convene at 2 p.m. in the county courthouse, the county website said.

Based on updates at last month’s meeting, at least six complaints were under review by outside enforcement attorneys.

The County Council-adopted ethics code requires outside attorneys contracted by the commission to investigate and determine whether complaints should be dismissed or upgraded to formal complaints presented to the commission.

County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, county Controller Tim McGinley, county Manager Romilda Crocamo, and two council-appointed citizens — Republican Mike Attanasio and Democrat Adiel Tyson — serve on the commission.

A link to attend remotely is posted at luzernecounty.org.

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.