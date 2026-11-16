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As temperatures drop and darkness falls earlier, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding drivers of the importance of checking headlights, watching for deer, and being ready to react to a variety of road hazards that may be more common during this time of year.

“As winter approaches, Pennsylvanians can make driving safer by preparing their vehicles now,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Check your tires, verify that you have enough windshield washer fluid, and keep your windshields free and clear of streaks or fog that may make it difficult to see. This will help you see better in lower light and create safer roads for all who are traveling during this time of year.”

Drivers should remember the following when maintaining vehicle headlights:

• When replacing a lightbulb, drivers should review their vehicle’s owner’s manual to confirm the type of bulb recommended by the manufacturer.

• Maintaining a clean, streak-free windshield can help reduce nighttime glare from the headlights of oncoming vehicles.

• Pennsylvania law requires that drivers turn off their high beams when they are within 500 feet of an approaching vehicle. • Additionally, drivers should turn off their high beams within 300 feet of approaching another vehicle from behind.

• Drivers whose vehicles have automatic high beams should be mindful of the potential for their high beams to be activated while driving.

• Keep headlight lenses clean and free of fog, which is caused by oxidation.

• Turn your headlights on if your wipers are on — it’s the law.

Drivers should also be aware of the following tips relating to wet leaves, fog, sun glare, and frost:

• Wet leaves on the road can be as slippery as ice. Drivers should slow down and use extra caution on leaf-covered roads.

• When driving in fog, drivers should use low-beam headlights. High beams create glare and reduce visibility.

• Drivers can prepare for sun glare by keeping a set of sunglasses handy, removing clutter from their sun visors, and keeping the inside of their windshield clean.

• Drivers should pay extra attention to bridges, overpasses, and shaded areas on roads where morning frost can form icy spots on the pavement. Drivers should clear their vehicles’ windows of frost before traveling.

• Drivers can reduce the possibility of being involved in a crash with a deer, which are more active during fall, by following these safety tips:

• Slow down, increase following distance between vehicles, and use caution, particularly where deer crossing signs are posted.

• Make young drivers aware of increased deer movement.

• Be especially watchful during morning and evening hours when deer are most active.

• Exercise caution when one deer crosses a roadway. Since deer often travel in small herds, one deer will usually be followed by others.

• Always wear your seat belt.

• Never drive impaired.

The Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) is also reminding drivers that, when involved in a crash, drivers should take photos of the vehicle damage, road conditions, and the position of the vehicle. This documentation can be extremely helpful during the claims process.

“We remind drivers to contact their insurance company immediately following a crash. Quickly filing a claim with your insurer is the best way to guarantee the damages to your vehicle are accurately documented, which is an important part of completing the claims process,” said Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys.

Additionally, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is also reminding motorists that safe driving requires attention, patience, and compliance with traffic laws, particularly when road and weather conditions change:

Drivers should keep their attention on the roadway, avoid activities that take focus away from driving, and refrain from using handheld interactive wireless devices.

• Maintain a safe following distance, avoid tailgating and unsafe passing, and allow additional time to reach a destination.

• Never operate a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

• Always wear your seat belt, regardless of distance. Children should be secured in an appropriate child safety seat or booster seat.

• When approaching an emergency response area, a traffic stop, or a disabled vehicle displaying appropriate warning lights, move into a lane farther away when possible, or slow down as required by Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law.

• As darkness arrives earlier, be cautious and watch for pedestrians and animals in low-light conditions to prevent crashes.

“As daylight hours shorten, motorists across the commonwealth are reminded to remain alert and use extra caution while traveling,” said Lt. Col. George L. Bivens, acting commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “Ensure your vehicle’s lighting is functioning properly, adjust your speed according to road and weather conditions, eliminate distractions, and stay vigilant for deer, especially during the early morning and evening hours.”

For information on fall driving safety, visit www.pa.gov/dotsafety.

Program would provide recovery grant

The Shapiro administration has launched a new pilot program to help municipalities cover the costs of damages to critical infrastructure in response to severe weather events.

The pilot program — the Disaster Recovery Assistance Program-Public Infrastructure (DRAP-PI) — will be activated for the Erie area, which was hit by severe storms from Sept. 2-3 that downed hundreds of trees, caused widespread power outages, damaged public and private property, and closed numerous roads and streets.

PEMA Recovery staff are also working with the city of Philadelphia after severe storms produced strong wind and heavy rains on July 11, and activation is expected in the coming weeks. These storms resulted in flash flooding, downed trees, damaged vehicles, blocked roads, and power outages throughout the city.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said, “This new initiative will provide critical funding to help areas like Erie and Philadelphia rebuild public infrastructure, including roads, public buildings like schools and community centers, and essential utilities.”

Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Randy Padfield said, “DRAP-PI is a new tool to help local governments clear debris, restore services, and recoup extraordinary expenses while keeping people safe.”

The DRAP-PI grants include costs associated with clearing debris to open roadways for emergency services access and restoration of essential services, repairs to damaged public property, and repairs to damaged water and wastewater systems.

Garrity encourages investing with INVEST PA

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity is urging local governments and nonprofits to put their funds to work through Treasury’s INVEST PA program — a family of highly rated investment pools designed to help eligible organizations manage and maximize their funds.

“INVEST PA gives local governments and nonprofits a smart, flexible way to make the most of their resources while staying focused on their financial goals,” Garrity said.

Administered by Treasury for more than 30 years, INVEST PA has helped participants conserve principal, maintain flexible access to their funds, and contain investment costs. The program offers daily liquidity, no minimum balances, no minimum deposits, and no limit on the number of transactions. INVEST PA is also the only state-sponsored local government investment pool in Pennsylvania.

INVEST PA offers two investment pools — the Daily Pool for local government entities and the Community Pool for nonprofit organizations. Both pools maintain the highest rating of AAA from Standard & Poor’s.

Eligible participants include Pennsylvania counties, municipalities, school districts, municipal authorities, and other local government entities, as well as qualifying nonprofit organizations.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on X @TLBillOBoyle.