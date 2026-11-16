Pittston woman brings china, scones, local art to downtown

Original artwork by local artists hangs on the walls at Tea & More in downtown Pittston on Sunday. Owner Judi Passetti features handmade creations throughout the shop, giving area artists a place to display and sell their work.

An assortment of loose-leaf teas fills glass jars and decorative tins at Tea & More in downtown Pittston on Sunday. Owner Judi Passetti offers an extensive selection of traditional and specialty teas, including varieties that aren’t listed on the shop’s menu.

Tea & More owner Judi Passetti shows off the eclectic decor inside her downtown Pittston tea room on Sunday. Passetti, who opened the business about a year ago, has filled the space with antiques, artwork, and personal touches, creating a relaxed setting for customers to gather over tea and conversation.

The menu at Tea & More overlooks South Main Street in downtown Pittston on Sunday. The shop offers an extensive selection of teas, sandwiches, homemade soups, and desserts, along with space for small gatherings and tea parties.

A cup of tea is served in delicate floral china at Tea & More in downtown Pittston on Sunday. Owner Judi Passetti has filled the shop with an eclectic collection of china, antiques, and seasonal decor, creating a cozy atmosphere for visitors to enjoy.

A cup of tea is served in delicate floral china at Tea & More in downtown Pittston on Sunday. Owner Judi Passetti has filled the shop with an eclectic collection of china, antiques, and seasonal decor, creating a cozy atmosphere for visitors to enjoy.

Judi Passetti, owner of Tea & More in downtown Pittston, shows off a selection of teas available at her shop on Sunday. Passetti opened the tea room about a year ago, combining her love of tea, antiques, and handmade goods in a cozy space on South Main Street.

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PITTSTON — Delicate china, colorful artwork, and an eclectic collection of antiques fill Tea & More, a cozy little shop tucked inside the Reilly Building on South Main Street.

The tea is served in beautiful cups, the cucumber sandwiches are carefully prepared, and conversation flows easily between tables.

Owner Judi Passetti seems perfectly at home among it all, chatting with customers and making sure everyone is comfortable.

At 70, Passetti has turned a longtime love of entertaining, decorating, and creating into a business of her own.

The idea began years ago with the Victorian Christmas teas she organized at her church. The annual events gave her an opportunity to combine food, decorating, and hospitality, but eventually, she began thinking about where these skills could take her.

“I could do this on my own,” she recalled.

About a year ago, that’s what she did.

Passetti chose downtown Pittston after watching the city’s revitalization efforts and noticing what she believed was an opportunity for something different.

“I just thought, it’s revitalizing, so maybe they could use a tea room,” she said.

Located at 49 S. Main St., Tea & More offers traditional tea sandwiches, scones, homemade soups, and an extensive selection of teas, along with handmade jewelry, artwork, soaps, and other specialty items.

The shop originally occupied a smaller space with limited seating and a focus on takeout orders. When an adjoining room became available, Passetti expanded, creating a seating area that can accommodate about 10 guests.

The decor is as much a part of the experience as the menu.

Antique furniture, seasonal decorations, and an assortment of china give the shop its distinctive personality. Some pieces have been collected over the years, while others were donated by customers. Passetti’s brother, Barry, helps find antiques, and a seamstress created tablecloths and napkins for the shop.

Passetti enjoys changing the decorations with the seasons, adding another personal touch to the space.

The menu draws inspiration from the church teas she once hosted, with sandwiches prepared on assorted breads and cut into different shapes. She makes her own soups, including chicken, potato, pasta fagioli, and zuppa Toscana, and offers a selection of scones from a baker in Clarks Summit.

Her tea collection is extensive enough that she cannot fit every variety on the menu.

But Passetti’s hospitality extends beyond the food.

She recalled preparing hummus and pita bread for a regular customer whose preferences differ from the traditional tea room menu. When visitors stop to peer through the windows, she often waves them inside, even if they aren’t planning to make a purchase.

Some come back for tea or lunch. Others simply enjoy looking around.

Passetti hopes more people will discover the shop as a place to gather with friends, catch up over lunch, or spend a quiet afternoon.

She welcomes book clubs, knitting and crocheting groups, card players, and other small gatherings. There is no separate charge to use the space, although she asks that guests purchase something to eat or drink.

Some customers already bring books or craft projects and settle in for a while.

The shop has also hosted children’s tea parties, including one memorable gathering of five young girls wearing tiaras.

A longtime jewelry maker, Passetti creates pieces for the shop and offers an assortment of estate jewelry. Her enthusiasm for handmade goods has also led her to open the space to other local artists.

On Sunday, Tea & More hosted a small holiday gathering featuring local artists and their work, giving visitors an opportunity to browse ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Among the participating artists was Francesca Panunti, whose work includes floral paintings, landscapes, and other subjects created primarily with acrylics and occasionally watercolors.

Panunti has been creating art since childhood and considers it a longtime hobby.

She connected with Passetti after participating in one of Pittston’s Friday art walks. Passetti approached her about displaying her work, and Panunti has now been exhibiting at Tea & More for approximately five or six months.

“I think it’s a good opportunity,” Panunti said. “I think it’s nice to showcase, you know, small artists inside of a local business. They go hand in hand.”

She described the shop as a smaller, more intimate setting than some of the other places where she has exhibited.

“It’s a cute little vibe,” she said.

Other offerings include diamond art, handmade tote bags, and soaps created by Scott Douglas, a longtime artisan who previously operated in West Wyoming.

When Douglas lost his former retail space, Passetti offered him room inside Tea & More. His products now occupy a display in the shop, which also serves as a pickup location for his customers.

It’s one of several ways the business has grown beyond Passetti’s original vision.

She continues to make jewelry herself, often incorporating materials and techniques from a hobby she first took up years ago.

Running the shop has also given her a front-row seat to downtown Pittston’s continued evolution.

Passetti remembers visiting the city when many of its storefronts were vacant. She has watched its revitalization with interest and hopes additional retail businesses will bring more people downtown.

She would particularly like to see more clothing stores and other shopping opportunities complement the city’s restaurants and existing businesses.

In the meantime, she’s working to introduce more people to Tea & More, where business has grown largely through word of mouth and curious passersby.

She hopes customers will continue discovering the shop and finding reasons to return.

For now, she’s content to keep making soup, collecting china, creating jewelry, and welcoming visitors into the little tea room she built herself.

Tea & More is located at 49 S. Main St., Suite 101, in Pittston. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. The shop is closed Tuesdays and Sundays, except for special events. It is cash-only, with an ATM available on-site.