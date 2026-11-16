2 new laws offer relief

People stand in front of a fire truck in front of the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg.

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BELLEFONTE — Pennsylvania nonprofits are preparing to take advantage of new fundraising options under an update to decades-old state rules.

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro signed two bipartisan bills last month that grant eligible nonprofits more fundraising freedom with small games of chance. One allows organizations to accept credit, debit, and mobile payments for raffle tickets. The other permits licensed fire departments to conduct raffles online.

Nonprofits have sought an update for years, arguing state law hasn’t kept pace with a cashless society and the shift toward online fundraising. For many, fundraisers can make the difference between staying open or shutting down.

Jeff Shaffer, president of Smithfield Volunteer Fire Company in Huntingdon County, said the department plans to start holding online raffles to bring in additional revenue.

For years, the company relied on bingo and meals to help keep the lights on. But when it comes to larger expenses, like purchasing a new fire truck, those fundraisers aren’t enough.

“We need something else, and this is something else,” he told Spotlight PA. “If we can pull in a couple thousand dollars a month, that obviously could be a truck payment.”

State Sen. Devlin Robinson (R., Allegheny) sponsored one of the bills. Starting in late December, eligible nonprofits can accept electronic payments for raffle tickets. Organizations must verify that buyers are at least 18 and located in Pennsylvania at the time of sale.

Robinson has spent years pushing for the change.

“People are relieved, I would say,” he told Spotlight PA. “They’re finally able to get into the 21st century.”

A previous version of his bill passed the state Senate in 2024 but stalled in the House. At the time, House Democratic spokesperson Elizabeth Rementer told Spotlight PA that lawmakers had not heard from nonprofits about problems with the law but were open to revisiting the issue.

Spotlight PA asked state House leadership what changed this year to move the proposal forward but did not receive a response.

Robinson credited advocates with stepping up their outreach efforts and contacting lawmakers across the state, which helped build broader support for action on the bill.

“It has to be a statewide effort,” he said. “That’s how you can guarantee or know that you’re giving a bill that you’re advocating for the best chance of success — by getting as many legislators involved as humanly possible,” he said.

Advocates rallied alongside Robinson and other lawmakers in Harrisburg in September, as the legislative session entered its final stretch. They wanted proposals that would modernize state law to cross the finish line before the two-year session ended. Otherwise, the process would’ve had to start over in 2027.

Thanks to the bill sponsored by state Sen. Michele Brooks (R., Mercer), fire companies with small games of chance licenses can hold raffles online. Eligible organizations — fire departments, VFWs, and American Legions — will also be able to award more money in prizes over a seven-day period, from $35,000 to $60,000, and keep a larger share of the money they raise for operating expenses.

“I’ve heard directly from firefighters in my area that their supporters value these online fundraisers, and a small number of volunteers can organize and operate a successful event, allowing more of the organization’s time and resources to go toward its mission,” state Rep. Tim Twardzik (R., Schuylkill) said at the Capitol event.

The need for change became more apparent when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted in-person events. Many nonprofits looked for new ways to bring in revenue, but accepting electronic payments for raffles and hosting them online raised some questions under state law.

Some groups received warnings from county treasurers that they could face fines or lose their licenses if they continued.

Good Intent Hose Company No. 1 in Schuylkill County was among the departments that turned to more modern practices during the pandemic.

In the past six years, online raffle revenue helped the company buy three pieces of equipment, pay off a mortgage, cover its share of a grant without taking out a bank loan, and donate to more than 40 other local nonprofits, according to Paul Kennedy, its public information officer.

But this summer, Good Intent was told to stop because it violated state regulations. Paul Kennedy said his first text was to Good Intent’s president, followed by messages to the local state representative and state senator. By the next morning, they had a plan in action, he said, and the fire company joined others in pushing for a change to the rules.

“One voice became two, and two became five, and five became a thousand,” Paul Kennedy told Spotlight PA.

The issue also drew attention in Centre County earlier this year, when Treasurer Colleen Kennedy warned at least two volunteer fire companies that their online raffles could put their small games of chance licenses at risk.

These warnings stemmed from a gap in state law, which didn’t specifically address online raffles. Colleen Kennedy previously told Spotlight PA that she didn’t want to penalize fire companies trying to raise money, but every organization had to follow the same rules.

The new legislation addresses some of those concerns.

Colleen Kennedy told Spotlight PA that electronic payments are “a huge jump forward for everybody,” but she hopes lawmakers eventually allow all eligible organizations to hold online raffles.

Paul Kennedy of Good Intent echoed that sentiment, saying the new laws are a step forward but shouldn’t be the end of policy conversations. He hopes the updates will lead to a “complete rebuild” of the Small Games of Chance Act.

“I’m very hopeful that we will get that opportunity in the next session from lawmakers on both sides of the table because at the end of the day, this is not a partisan issue,” he said.

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SUPPORT THIS JOURNALISM and help us reinvigorate local news in north-central Pennsylvania at spotlightpa.org/donate. Spotlight PA is funded by foundations and readers like you who are committed to accountability and public-service journalism that gets results.