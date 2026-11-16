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HANOVER TWP. — Two men were arraigned Monday on allegations they raced each other that resulted in a parked vehicle being struck in Lyndwood Sunday night.

Nashire Curtis Fraser, 25, of Ashley Street, Ashley, and Ashton Ronald Herbel, 19, of Madison Street, Wilkes-Barre, were each charged with fleeing police, false reports, disorderly conduct, illegal racing, and traffic offenses following the street race that ended on First Street just after 8 p.m., according to court records.

A Hanover Township police officer in the area of the Crossroads at Sans Souci Parkway and Carey Avenue spotted a 2022 Nissan sedan, operated by Fraser, and a 2007 Hyundai sedan, operated by Herbel, traveling at a high rate of speed, court records allege.

Court records say the officer pursued the two vehicles on West End Road when they turned onto First Street failing to stop at posted stop sign at Colley Street.

Fraser struck a parked vehicle in 300 block of First Street and abandoned his Nissan running away on foot, court records allege.

Several witnesses told police the driver of the Nissan got into the Hyundai that sped away.

Minutes after the crash, Luzerne County 911 received an alert from a crash detection app on Fraser’s iPhone alerting to the crash involving the parked vehicle.

As police were at the scene, Fraser and Herbel returned to the area claiming Fraser’s Nissan was stolen from Wilkes-Barre Township and Herbel had pursued the alleged car thieves, court records say.

When confronted with the crash detection alert sent to 911, Fraser and Ashton admitted, according to court records, they were racing each other.

Fraser and Herbel were arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer of Wilkes-Barre and released after posting $7,500 bail, each.

Police in Ashley and Wilkes-Barre Township assisted at the scene.