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WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man charged in the fatal stabbing and beating death of his mother in Plymouth nearly three years ago will face trial in February 2027.

Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Vough recently scheduled Elliot Steed’s criminal homicide trial to begin Feb. 1.

Steed, 39, of Mill Street, was charged by the Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre, Troop P, with killing his mother, Ann Marie Murphy, 66, inside her home on Gardner Street, Plymouth, on Dec. 20, 2023, according to court records.

An autopsy by forensic pathologist Dr. Charles Siebert revealed Murphy died from multiple stab wounds and blunt head trauma.

Steed fled Pennsylvania in Murphy’s vehicle and checked into a hospital in Raritan Township, N.J., where he used an alias claiming his family was trying to kill him, court records say.

Steed’s criminal case has been delayed due to his mental health and treatment at Norristown State Hospital near Philadelphia.

In February 2025, Vough declared Steed competent to face criminal homicide charges in court.

Assistant District Attorneys Allyson L. Kacmarski and Jonathan H. Dende are prosecuting.

Luzerne County Chief Public Defender Joseph J. Yeager and Public Defender Scott Hampton are representing Steed.