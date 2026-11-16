Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger, center, was in Mountain Top on Monday with Silex leadership to announce that the Commonwealth has secured a $131.4 million investment from Silex Microsystems to establish the company’s first U.S. manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania.

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MOUNTAIN TOP — Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger was in Mountain Top on Monday with Silex leadership to announce that the commonwealth has secured a $131.4 million investment from Silex Microsystems to establish the company’s first U.S. manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania.

Gov. Josh Shapiro earlier announced that the commonwealth is investing more than $5.4 million in the project, which will create 55 total new jobs over the next three years in Luzerne County.

Silex is purchasing the former Onsemi semiconductor manufacturing facility at 125 Crestwood Road in Mountain Top and will retain up to 150 existing full-time jobs.

The company will convert the facility into one that produces micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) — microchips with miniature moving parts that are used in a wide range of products like motion and pressure sensors, microphones, speakers, and other components found in everyday electronic devices. These microchips are utilized across various industries, including consumer electronics, life sciences, manufacturing, and automotive.

“Silex’s decision to establish its first manufacturing facility in the nation, right here in Pennsylvania, is proof that our economic strategy is working and that they see our commonwealth as a leader in innovation and advanced manufacturing,” Shapiro said. “We invest in our workforce, support our manufacturers, and make it easier for businesses to grow and succeed so that local communities like Mountain Top can benefit.”

Coordinated by the governor’s BusinessPA team, Silex received a funding proposal from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $5 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan and a $490,000 Pennsylvania First grant. The company is also encouraged to apply for the Manufacturing Tax Credit program, which could provide additional tax savings.

“This investment by Silex further boosts Pennsylvania’s manufacturing and technology industries and demonstrates their critical role for our workforce and economy,” Siger said. “The Shapiro administration’s investment in this project brings new manufacturing capabilities to the commonwealth, creates new jobs, and helps 150 Pennsylvanians keep their existing positions.”

Silex is the world’s leading pure-play MEMS foundry, specializing in the development and high-volume manufacturing of advanced MEMS devices for many of the world’s leading technology companies. By integrating mechanical and electronic components at the microscale, Silex enables highly precise sensing, control, and motion applications across a broad range of industries, including medical technology, cloud infrastructure, industrial automation, and autonomous vehicles.

“We are proud to establish Silex’s first U.S. manufacturing facility here in Mountain Top, Pennsylvania,” said Edvard Kalvesten, president and CEO of Silex Microsystems. “Since I founded Silex in 2000 in Sweden, the company has grown to become the global leader in its MEMS niche, trusted by many of the world’s leading tech companies based here in the U.S. Pennsylvania’s proud industrial heritage, engineering expertise, and skilled workforce make Mountain Top an excellent foundation for our continued growth. We are making significant investments to transform the Mountain Top facility into a state-of-the-art MEMS facility, and the support from the commonwealth makes a real difference. We look forward to building a long-term partnership and becoming part of Pennsylvania’s manufacturing future.”

“I want to thank Gov. Shapiro, Secretary Siger, and the entire DCED team for their continued commitment to strengthening Pennsylvania’s economy and bringing new investment and opportunities to our communities,” said Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, president and CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business & Industry. “Here in northeastern Pennsylvania, our strategic location, talented and hardworking workforce, strong educational institutions, and collaborative business community make this an ideal place for companies like Silex Microsystems to invest and succeed.”

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.