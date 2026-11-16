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WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep.-elect Paige Cognetti said Monday she is calling on House Democratic leadership to implement a rule banning members of Congress and their spouses from owning or trading individual stocks.

In a news release, Cognetti, D-Scranton, called on House Democratic leadership to implement a rule in the 120th Congress banning members of Congress and their spouses from owning or trading individual stocks.

Cognetti made banning congressional stock trading a key pillar of her anti-corruption agenda during her campaign.

Cognetti defeated U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan, R-Dallas Township, in the Nov. 3 general election, repeatedly criticizing her opponent for stock trading during his term in Congress.

“This election wasn’t a mandate for a particular political party; it was a directive to deliver results,” Cognetti said. “Northeastern Pennsylvanians made it clear that they are sick and tired of the corruption in Washington that is costing them, and they want us to act decisively to root it out. There’s much more work to be done to rip corruption out from its roots, but this is something we can do on day one to chart a path toward building a government that actually works for the people it’s supposed to serve.”

Cognetti joined 50 fellow incoming lawmakers in signing a letter addressed to Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and other members of Democratic leadership, urging that a ban on congressional stock trading be written into the House rules.

Cognetti said she does not own any individual stocks and has pledged not to buy or trade individual stocks while serving in Congress.

The full text of the letter:

Dear Leader Jeffries, Whip Clark, and Esteemed Members of Leadership,

Members of Congress are getting rich trading stock in the industries they regulate while the people they represent fall behind on rent and groceries. Voters sent a message last Tuesday loudly and clearly: they want lower costs and an end to corrupt self-dealing. Democrats can deliver both starting the day the new Congress is sworn in.

We are calling on our Democratic leaders in the House to quickly adopt a rule barring members and their spouses from owning or trading stocks, commodities, futures, derivatives, and other related securities, with limited exceptions such as a diversified mutual fund or an investment held in a qualified blind trust. Democrats may have won the election, but we have a long way to go to earn back the trust of voters across the country. The existing laws around insider trading are insufficient. We should hold ourselves to the highest standard and work to restore faith in government. Nobody should leave Congress with millions more in their bank accounts.

A stock trading ban alone will not fix Washington, but it is the fastest way to show voters we heard them. This rule would be a down payment on much-needed reform to prevent elected and appointed government officials and their spouses from trading stocks. We promised our communities we would clean up this place. In January, we should do just that.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.