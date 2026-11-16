A final written agreement to sell Luzerne County’s rail line to Reading and Northern Railroad is up for approval at Tuesday’s county Redevelopment Authority meeting, the agenda said. The rail company recently erected this sign announcing plans to build a depot for recreational passenger-train excursions on land it purchased near the county’s historic train station in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

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A final written agreement to sell Luzerne County’s rail line to Reading and Northern Railroad is up for approval at Tuesday’s county Redevelopment Authority meeting, according to the agenda.

The authority owns the line and had voted to sell it to Reading and Northern to resolve litigation over $3.28 million the authority owes the county.

Attorney Jack Dean, of Elliot Greenleaf & Dean, who is representing the county, said Monday his firm and legal counsel from the authority and Reading and Northern have been working for weeks on the formal agreement needed to proceed to a sale closing.

The closing should occur quickly following the authority’s adoption of the agreement, Dean said.

As previously reported, Reading and Northern Railroad expects to assume ownership and operation of the line Nov. 23 based on its required filing with the federal Surface Transportation Board.

This request for clearance, known as an exemption, to acquire and operate the line was granted by the board earlier this month. Exemptions can be issued for the purchase of smaller lines.

Reading and Northern had also erected a sign at a downtown Wilkes-Barre lot it separately purchased to inform passersby that it is the future site of the Wilkes-Barre Regional Railroad Station at Market Square.

Located near the county’s historic train station along Wilkes-Barre Boulevard, the lot will hold a passenger platform station, Reading and Northern Chairman and CEO Andy M. Muller Jr. has said. It will link Wilkes-Barre to Reading and Northern’s Pittston depot, allowing recreational passenger-train excursions from Wilkes-Barre to Jim Thorpe and, eventually, from other areas to Wilkes-Barre if the city has events or attractions that will draw visitors here, he said.

Reading and Northern offered a $10 million package to purchase the rail line — $7 million cash at closing plus $3 million for specific track-related rehabilitation services to be spent during the first three years — in addition to a commitment to make upgrades to provide the excursions.

According to the agenda, the authority will consider action on the sales agreement and also the transfer of rail operating rights from R.J. Corman Railroad Co. to Reading and Northern. The meeting is at noon in the authority office, 16 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston.

The approximately 59.65 miles of line Reading and Northern acquires will be under the ownership of its affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre Terminal Railway Co.

In addition to the recreational passenger-train excursions, some county officials have predicted a sale to the Port Clinton-based rail company would increase freight business.

Under the county’s litigation settlement agreement with the authority and its affiliated Rail Corp., sale proceeds must first be used to pay off the authority’s outstanding loans to the county and cover county legal fees and costs associated with preparing the request for proposals and carrying out the sale. The settlement says any proceeds remaining after those payments would be split between the county and authority/Rail Corp. based on a percentage formula.

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.