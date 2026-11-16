WILKES-BARRE — Police responded Monday afternoon to South Hancock Street in Wilkes-Barre where officers found multiple bullet shell casings on the ground.
Bullets holes were also seen on a blue car.
It is not clear whether or not anyone was injured in the shooting, or how many people were involved.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
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