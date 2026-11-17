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Lucille Morgan has resigned as Luzerne County’s emergency services director to become Kingston borough administrator, a Monday communication said.

Morgan has worked in county government for 37 years, most recently overseeing emergency services since March 2024. County Council created the emergency services department in November 2023, saying the consolidation of 911 and the county Emergency Management Agency (EMA) would improve safety and security.

Before that, Morgan worked as EMA director and then acting 911 executive director.

In her resignation letter to County Manager Romilda Crocamo, Morgan said her decision to leave county government “marks a significant professional transition.”

“Serving Luzerne County and its residents has been an honor and a responsibility I have valued throughout my career,” Morgan wrote. “I am humbled to have had the opportunity to contribute to the leadership and coordination of emergency services and public safety operations, and of the partnerships that help protect our communities.”

Morgan added it was a privilege to work with dedicated professionals, elected officials, emergency responders, and community partners who share a commitment to public safety and service. She said she is proud of the work accomplished and “grateful for the relationships and experiences that have shaped my career.”

Her resignation from the county position takes effect Nov. 30. Morgan received $94,305 annually as emergency services director. She said she will work to ensure an orderly transition and continuity of service, including the transfer of key responsibilities, ongoing initiatives, and operational priorities.

“I extend my sincere appreciation for the trust placed in me over the years. I wish Luzerne County and its public safety professionals continued success as I begin this next chapter of service to the community,” her letter said.

Kingston advertised the municipal administrator position at $100,000 to $130,000 annually, with the final compensation to be set by borough council. Borough Administrator Sondra Riviello plans to leave the position at the end of the year, the borough said.

Kingston Borough Councilwoman Nancy Cooper said she was among four council members serving on a selection committee that recommended the hiring of Morgan, with the hiring scheduled for final approval Monday night.

“I am looking forward to working with her and have confidence she will do a good job for Kingston,” Cooper said of Morgan.

The Kingston administrator position carries extensive responsibilities involving three unions, grant-writing, the budget, operations and services for approximately 13,000 residents, Cooper said.

Morgan is expected to start in the municipal position Dec. 1, she said.

Like the county, Kingston has a customized home rule structure. The municipality employs approximately 80 full-time workers and has a $12.1 million general fund operating budget, the job posting said.

Crocamo informed County Council of Morgan’s resignation Monday and promised an update on a transition plan for the department in the coming days.

Kingston is “gaining an exceptional leader,” Crocamo told the council, describing Morgan’s leadership as “fierce, steady, and relentless in protecting the residents of Luzerne County.”

“Her judgment, her work ethic, and her command in moments of crisis have set the standard for public service in this county,” Crocamo wrote. “Lucy has been more than a stellar employee. She has been my rock. I have leaned on her counsel and her strength, and I will miss her deeply.”

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.