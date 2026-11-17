Attorney General Dave Sunday visits Central PA Food Bank in Harrisburg to lend a hand with the distribution of eggs resulting from a multi-state settlement with egg producers over price manipulation that harmed Pennsylvania consumers.

🔊 Listen to this

Gov. Josh Shapiro, U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick, Pennsylvania State University, the Keystone Space Collaborative (KSC), and the Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) this week announced the commonwealth has submitted a formal proposal to host the new, permanent United States Space Academy (USSA) in southwestern Pennsylvania — responding to the president’s August executive order and a National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Request for Information (RFI).

Under Pennsylvania’s proposal, the USSA would break ground on a new campus on 300 acres of developable, publicly owned land located beside the Pittsburgh International Airport — in 2027.

This permanent campus would formally open for 1,200 students by fall 2031, with the potential to grow and support up to 4,000 students.

In hosting the USSA, Pennsylvania would benefit from billions of dollars in combined public- and private-sector investment, with the potential to create thousands of new jobs.

Pennsylvania’s proposal includes a commitment to invest $285 million in the academy, including $85 million in commonwealth funding to support its construction and transportation needs, and a commitment to raise an initial $200 million private endowment.

“The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania powered the first industrial revolution nearly 200 years ago and made the arsenal of democracy the most powerful manufacturing base in the world. Pennsylvania is now uniquely positioned to welcome the United States Space Academy — building off our robust space industry and world-class research universities — to launch the next generation of America’s scientists, engineers, astronauts, and service members and ensure America remains the global leader in space,” Shapiro said. “Pennsylvania’s application provides the federal government with an opportunity to strengthen and diversify America’s space industry.”

“Pennsylvania has the talent, technology, and industrial strength to help America win the race for space dominance,” McCormick said. “Bringing the U.S. Space Academy to Pittsburgh would build on those strengths, create new opportunities for Pennsylvanians, and train the next generation of leaders who will ensure America remains the world’s leader in space.”

As part of its application, the Shapiro administration outlined a commitment of up to $85 million toward construction of the academy, including $30 million for site preparation, $11 million for water infrastructure upgrades, and $45 million for regional transportation improvements.

This established industrial and innovation base gives the academy immediate access to the companies, technologies, specialized manufacturing capabilities, and research partnerships needed to educate the next generation of space leaders — and to translate their work into American economic strength, technological advantage, and national security.

USSA students would learn under a curriculum led by Penn State University and six other top research universities throughout the commonwealth in areas including artificial intelligence, robotics, life sciences, advanced manufacturing, and space-related research.

Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi said, “Our proposed curriculum would provide students with critical hands-on experience and the skills they need to meet the rapidly changing workforce needs.”

Food bank unpacks 3.4M eggs

Attorney General Dave Sunday this week joined partners at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, where more than 600,000 eggs will be distributed to families — the product of a multistate settlement with three major egg manufacturers involved in price-manipulation practices.

In June, the Office of Attorney General, along with partner states and the U.S. Department of Justice, announced the settlement with Cal-Maine Foods, Versova/Centrum, and Hickman’s Egg Ranch, which involved a commitment by the companies of about 3.4 million eggs for Pennsylvanians.

Those eggs will be distributed by Feeding Pennsylvania and about a dozen participating food bank programs across the commonwealth.

Sunday toured the Harrisburg-based food bank and the many pallets of eggs that will feed thousands of south-central Pennsylvania families.

“I had a firsthand look at what is driving this massive effort, and I was humbled and proud of the collaboration that will make a real impact for families,” Sunday said.

Deliveries are planned into next year for all regions of Pennsylvania.

“Eggs are consistently in demand at food banks and food pantries for their nutritional value and versatility,” Julie Bancroft, CEO of Feeding Pennsylvania, said.

Several deliveries are planned for the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, which received this week 13 pallets containing about 660,000 eggs. In all, 62 pallets are expected at that location.

Regarding the investigation that led to a settlement, the coalition’s investigation found that from approximately June 2022 to March 2025, the egg producers secretly communicated with one another to coordinate their bidding activity and influence the daily egg price published by Urner Barry, a benchmark pricing service widely used in egg supply contracts.

Under the settlement, the companies must end their illegal coordination to manipulate prices, implement compliance measures designed to prevent future violations, and fully cooperate with oversight by the participating states.

PennDOT invests nearly $13M

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) this week announced that it will distribute approximately $12.9 million in Automated Red-Light Enforcement (ARLE) funding to 29 municipalities statewide to fund 33 safety projects.

This investment, which supports the Shapiro administration’s commitment to safer, more connected communities, brings the total dollars awarded under the Shapiro administration to more than $87 million, supporting 205 safety projects.

PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said, “The ARLE program helps municipalities improve traffic flow and safety at intersections for everyone who uses the road. I’m proud that PennDOT continues to invest directly in communities through programs like ARLE, delivering real results for Pennsylvanians.”

Pennsylvania’s ARLE program aims to improve safety at intersections with traffic signals by providing automated enforcement at locations where data shows red-light running has been an issue. Grant funding is supplied by fines from red-light violations at intersections in Philadelphia.

State law specifies that projects improving safety, enhancing mobility, and reducing congestion can be considered for funding. Municipalities submitted 126 applications, totaling over $78 million in requests.

Projects were selected by an eight-member committee based on such criteria as safety benefits and effectiveness, cost, and local and regional impact.

Lackawanna County will see two projects:

• Blakely Borough — $143,550 for pedestrian safety improvements at the intersection of Main and Bridge streets.

• Carbondale Township — $668,712.27 for the pedestrian safety improvements at the Merideth Street crossing.

Pashinski supporting Toys for Tots

Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, said this week that his district offices are teaming up as a Toys for Tots collection site for the annual campaign.

Pashinski said community members are encouraged to donate and help bring holiday joy to children and families in need this holiday season.

Donations can be dropped off at either the Plains Township or Wilkes-Barre district office during regular business hours.

“Every donation makes a difference, and we thank our community for its generosity and support in helping make the holidays brighter for local children,” Pashinski said.

Toys can be dropped off at:

• Wilkes-Barre office: 152 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre; 570-825-5934

• Plains Township office: 1325 N. River St., Suite 106, Plains Township; 570-301-6158

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on X @TLBillOBoyle.