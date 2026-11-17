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With winter approaching, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is urging utilities to enroll more low-income customers in programs that lower their bills, and urging customers to seek help before they fall behind.

The PUC says many households that qualify for utility Customer Assistance Programs, or CAPs, aren’t enrolled, a difference it calls the “CAP Gap.

“Behind every unpaid bill is a family trying to stay safe, warm and stable,” PUC Chairman Steve DeFrank said. “Closing the CAP Gap is one of the most impactful steps we can take this winter — but it requires action from all of us.”

Under CAP, eligible customers pay a reduced monthly bill based on their income. When a customer enrolls, any past-due balance is put on hold and then gradually forgiven each month the customer pays the CAP bill on time.

In a recent letter to the CEOs of the state’s electric and natural gas utilities, the PUC urged them to contact at-risk customers early, before their balances grow, and to promote all available help. That includes CAPs, hardship funds, weatherization, and usage-reduction programs, budget billing and payment plans.

The PUC also noted that applications for the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, opened Nov. 2. The program, administered by the state Department of Human Services, offers cash and crisis grants to help cover heating costs.

Households applying for LIHEAP can choose to have their information sent directly to their utility, which can then enroll them in CAP and other programs without a separate application or additional income documents, DeFrank said.

“When households combine LIHEAP with their utility’s affordability programs, they have a stronger path to staying warm, safe and connected throughout the winter,” he said.

The PUC is encouraging anyone worried about winter bills to contact their utility as early as possible.