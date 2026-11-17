🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — Police in Dallas Township have charged Harry H. Harrison, 40, with animal cruelty offenses after a video was recently posted online depicting him punching a dog.

Police on Monday filed charges of aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony, and a misdemeanor offense of cruelty to animals against Harrison, of Dallas. The charges were filed with District Judge Brian Tupper in Kingston Township.

The video was recently posted on Facebook that depicts a man believed to be Harrison repeatedly punching a dog while the canine was lying on a couch, before he turns on a woman who recorded the punches.

The video sparked widespread outrage that resulted in a response from Dallas Township police earlier Monday.

“The Dallas Township Police Department is aware of a video circulating on social media depicting an individual abusing a dog. Our officers are actively investigating the incident. We are seeking additional information regarding when and where the video was recorded, who recorded it, and anyone who may have witnessed the incident. Anyone with information or the original, unedited video is asked to contact us at 570-674-2003 or 570-675-7043,” Dallas Township police posted on their Facebook page.

Police advised those to refrain from posting names, accusations, or speculation in comments.

Multiple online comments to the video post identified Harrison as the alleged suspect.

Court records say after police learned of the video posted on Facebook, they interviewed the woman who recorded Harrison allegedly punching the dog on Monday.

The woman is identified in court records as Harrison’s “significant other” as she told police she recorded Harrison punching his dog on Jan. 8, 2024, inside her residence on Race Lane.

Court records say the woman told police Harrison was intoxicated and “highly aggressive,” and Harrison took out his anger on the dog while it was sleeping on the couch. She told police, court records say, Harrison struck the dog “full force, as hard as he can.”

Police in court records say the dog was heard on the video, “yelping in pain” as Harrison was punching it.

The woman told police after Harrison finished punching the dog in the head and face area multiple times with a closed fist, he directed is anger toward her by aggressively grabbing her by the upper arm and attempting to slap her and forcefully remove her phone out of her hands, court records allege.

Prior to police filing charges against Harrison, he posted a response on Facebook that is time stamped 6:54 a.m. Monday. In his post, Harrison stated, “The video of me is from a long time ago and apparently people are being encouraged to form an opinion about me based on a short clip without knowing the context surrounding it.”

In his post, Harrison shifts blame to a woman he does not identify who he claimed has for years, “deliberately provoking confrontations, recording only my reactions, keeping those recordings for years, and then releasing selected footage when she fines it convenient.”

Harrison further wrote he is not defending what is in the video and denied assaulting the woman.

It was not immediately known Tuesday morning if Harrison will be arraigned on the animal cruelty charges or be summoned to appear for a preliminary hearing at a later date.