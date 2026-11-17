WVSA offers $6 million

Scott Shearer, of PFM Financial Advisors LLC, speaks with residents at Monday’s meeting.

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FORTY FORT — Forty Fort Council, at a special meeting Monday, voted to advertise the sale of its sewer system to the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority (WVSA) for $6 million. If approved, monthly fees would double.

Sewer fees would rise from $11.42 per month to $22.92. That would bring the annual cost up to $275.

With annual rates set at $137, residents would see a yearly increase of about $138.

Forty Fort will hold a second public meeting on Dec. 7 to discuss the sale, where council will vote to accept or decline the offer.

If approved at the Dec. 7 meeting, closing would likely take place in mid-2027.

When presenting results of the bidding process at Monday’s meeting, representatives from PFM Financial Advisors LLC summarized that selling the system to WVSA would save borough residents money in the long run.

If Forty Fort were to keep the system, taxes would likely be raised to fund the construction of the new public works building, along with a sewer rate increase by 2036.

Without any tax increase, along with $94,000 in surplus funds from the sale, the 10-year cost per household stands at $2,322, compared to the $2,791 PFM estimated without selling the system.

If sold to WVSA, monthly rates would only rise once more to $25 per month in 2032 and remain that way until at least 2036.

Additionally, WVSA charges a flat rate with no usage charge above 4,000 gallons.

WVSA offered the highest price for the system of the three bids submitted. WVSA’s bid also included the least amount of rate increases over a 10-year period.

For comparison, Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater submitted a bid of $2.1 million for the system, and although rates would remain at $11.42 for 2027, rates would increase four times over the next 10 years, ending with $27.88, for full cost of service.

The other bidder, Pennsylvania American Water, offered a purchase price of $3 million, contingent on the borough raising the monthly rate by $5 to $16.42 before closing the deal.

Pennsylvania American Water would also raise monthly rates four more times over the next decade, with rates at $56.26 by 2032.

Even if the borough were to keep the sewer system, PFM estimated that monthly fees would likely increase to at least $17 by 2036.

Rates for WVSA are not regulated by the state Public Utility Commission and are instead overseen by the WVSA board, which includes representatives from all participating municipalities.

Because WVSA is not regulated by the PUC, no acquisition approval is required, and funds would be available upon the state Department of Environmental Protection’s approval of the borough’s Act 537 Plan.

Funds from the sale of the sewer system will likely be used to cover a USDA loan for a new public works garage, while still having money left over for other borough needs.

PFM suggested in its proposal to keep the $6.6 million in net proceeds intact, while pulling from the annual interest of an estimated $264,000. This is based on an interest rate of 4%, although PFM said the rate will likely be higher.

Hypothetically then, $170,000 of that would go toward the yearly cost of a $3.05 million loan, while the remaining $94,000 could be used to cover other needs and prevent any tax increases.