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DANVILLE — Geisinger is notifying fewer than 2,000 patients that some of their personal information may have been compromised in a recent data security incident.

Geisinger is offering complimentary identity protection to the patients.

According to a news release from Geisinger:

• On Aug. 20, Geisinger discovered suspicious activity involving an employee’s email account. Upon identifying the issue, Geisinger secured the account, launched an investigation with the assistance of cybersecurity professionals, and implemented measures to help prevent further unauthorized access.

• The investigation determined that an unauthorized third party gained access to an employee’s email account. A subsequent review found the account contained information related to certain patients.

• The information involved may have included patient names, medical record numbers, dates of birth, dates of admission, event or service, and health insurance carrier names.

• Geisinger found no evidence that claims or insurance identification numbers, credit card or bank account information, Social Security numbers, or other sensitive medical information were accessed or acquired as part of this isolated incident, according to the company.

“Protecting the privacy and security of our patients’ information is a responsibility we take very seriously,” said Jonathan Friesen, associate chief legal officer for privacy and innovation at Geisinger. “We are committed to maintaining our patients’ trust and have taken steps to secure our systems, investigate the incident, and further strengthen our safeguards to help prevent a similar incident from happening in the future.”

Although Geisinger is not aware of any misuse of patient information related to this incident, it is offering potentially affected individuals complimentary enrollment in Experian IdentityWorks, an identity protection and monitoring service, for two years.

Geisinger is also enhancing workforce education and training, and implementing additional measures designed to strengthen the security of its systems and further protect patient information.

Notification letters being mailed to affected individuals include instructions for enrolling in identity protection services. Patients are encouraged to review the information provided and remain vigilant by monitoring account statements and explanations of benefits for any unusual activity.

Individuals with questions about the incident, identity protection services, or enrollment assistance may contact the dedicated assistance line listed in their notification letter.