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HANOVER TWP. — After a three year absence, the board of directors at Hanover Green Cemetery will host Wreaths Across America by lying purchased wreaths on veterans graves this holiday season.

“It’s been a few years for whatever reason but we are returning with this tradition to honor our veterans who are buried here,” said John VanWhy, coordinator for the event.

Considered one of the oldest active cemeteries in the Wyoming Valley, the Hanover Green Cemetery was established on June 9, 1776, less than a month before the formal signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Hanover Green serves as the final resting place for veterans of all U.S. conflicts and wars dating back to the American Revolution. One notable veteran interred in Hanover Green is Rufus Sanford Bennett, who died April 20, 1842. Bennett was one of George Washington’s personal body guards during the Revolutionary War.

A chapel/meeting house constructed in 1825 in Hanover Green remains standing and is currently in-use.

“It is a historic cemetery, one of the oldest in the region and it is important to remember those veterans by honoring them,” VanWhy said.

VanWhy said based on American flags placed at veterans graves prior to each Memorial Day by volunteers and Boy Scouts, he estimated there are more than 1,000 veteran grave sites from all American conflicts and wars in Hanover Green Cemetery.

This year’s goal is to sell 1,000 wreaths that will be placed on veterans grave sites, VanWhy said.

Wreath placement will take place during a ceremony that begins at 11 a.m., Dec. 19.

To purchase and sponsor a wreath, visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/161756/Overview/?relatedId=0

The final day to purchase and sponsor a wreath is Dec. 1.

The last Wreaths Across America at Hanover Green took place in 2023 and was sponsored by the Shawnee Fort Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

VanWhy said he hopes Wreaths Across America at Hanover Green will be an annual event to honor veterans buried in the cemetery.