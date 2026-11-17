Shoppers browse the selection of books at the 49th tent book sale at the Osterhout Free Library.

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Wilkes-Barre POWER! will highlight Osterhout Free Library at this month’s networking event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Michelle Riley, director of development and community relations at Osterhout, will serve as the guest speaker.

The event will be hosted at The Cobbler, located at 636 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

No food will be served, but a cash bar will be open.

The networking event is free for members to attend, and $10 for non-members.

Attire is business casual.

The Osterhout Free Library is a member of the Luzerne County Library System and serves as the district center for the Wilkes-Barre Library District.

The Library provides materials and services to all residents of Luzerne County, enabling them to obtain information, free of charge, for their personal, educational, recreational, and professional needs. Its mission is to continue to broaden these services and to stimulate their use.