Anyone who can identify this man is asked to call Dallas Twp. police at 570-674-2003.

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DALLAS TWP. — Dallas Township police are seeking assistance to identify a man in connection with an illegal dumping incident at the Sisters of Mercy property on Lake Street Monday night.

The man was observed operating a blue extended cab pickup truck.

Anyone who can identify the man or has information is asked to call Dallas Township police at 570-674-2003.