DALLAS TWP. — Dallas Township police are seeking assistance to identify a man in connection with an illegal dumping incident at the Sisters of Mercy property on Lake Street Monday night.
The man was observed operating a blue extended cab pickup truck.
Anyone who can identify the man or has information is asked to call Dallas Township police at 570-674-2003.
Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.
Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism.