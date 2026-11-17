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Geisinger finished its phased implementation of entrance security screenings at its hospitals when the process went live at Geisinger Lewistown Hospital (GLH) on Monday , Nov. 16 .

GLH was the ninth and final Geisinger hospital to implement the new security measure, joining the health system’s hospitals in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, Danville, Bloomsburg, Shamokin, Muncy and Jersey Shore.

Geisinger has used metal detectors at its hospital emergency room entrances since 2021 and began rolling out security screenings to its hospitals’ other public entrances in March.

“We’ve seen the benefits of these screenings across northeastern and central Pennsylvania as we’ve implemented them in our hospitals,” said Sean McGinley, associate vice president of Police and Security Operations for Geisinger. “Unfortunately, violent events in healthcare are a growing concern everywhere, and we are no different. We are committed to providing a safe and calm healing environment for our patients and their visitors, and a secure workplace for our staff.”

With the process implemented at GLH, every Geisinger-owned hospital will now have the entrance screenings. Every visitor, patient and staff member using a public entrance, including labor and delivery, is required to pass through the screening technology.

Weapons of any kind, including firearms and knives, are prohibited from all Geisinger facilities. People should not bring these items with them when entering a Geisinger hospital or clinic for an appointment or visit. Any weapon found through the entrance screening will not be allowed to enter the facility and must be returned to the individual’s vehicle or surrendered.

Screenings are similar to those at airports or courthouses, using metal detectors. If the detector is activated, the security officer will conduct a scan with a handheld detector.

Patients should allow extra time for screenings before appointments.

The security screenings roll-out over the past year is Geisinger’s latest investment in safety and security.

Other updates include introduction of a private police team in 2025, specialized staff training, a K-9 program and installation of hundreds of security cameras — many using AI to automatically alert security to real-time dangers.