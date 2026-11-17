🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Attorneys representing homicide suspect Frederick Balester were successful in having prosecutors not solicit specific testimony regarding purported stun gun burns on the body of Jonathan Balester.

Now, Attorneys Theron J. Solomon and Nicole M. Psaila are seeking to forbid all stun gun evidence and to prohibit prosecutors from presenting what they believe is a “fictitious theory” of a second stun gun.

Solomon and Psaila made the request in a motion filed Monday.

Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Vough said he will hear arguments on the stun gun exclusion motion on Nov. 24. Frederick Balester’s trial on an open count of criminal homicide is scheduled to begin Dec. 4.

Court records and testimony given during previous court proceedings allege Frederick Balester, 70, was in a dispute with his cousin, Jonathan, 56, about selling the family business, Balester Optical, in May 2011. Jonathan was the sole shareholder hold out at selling the business.

Jonathan’s body was found inside his North Lehigh Street, Kingston Township, home during a welfare check on May 26, 2011, when he missed a company shareholder meeting earlier that day.

Forensic pathologist (now retired) Dr. Gary Ross previously testified Jonathan sustained 17 stab wounds.

The case went cold for more than a decade until Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Caroline Rayeski, a member of the Troop P Criminal Investigations Unit, renewed the investigation in 2022, focusing on an inoperable stun gun recovered during a search of Frederick Balester’s residence on Constitution Avenue, Hanover Township, in November 2011.

Solomon and Psaila have argued that a former district attorney “fed” Ross pictures of stun gun burns on human flesh when he requested to review Jonathan’s autopsy pictures in April 2025.

Frederick Balester was formally charged with criminal homicide in January 2026.

Ross testified during Frederick Balester’s preliminary hearing held in February 2026, that two identical circular marks on the back of Jonathan were “compatible” with a stun gun seized from Frederick Balester’s house.

Vough previously ruled that prosecutors are prohibited from soliciting testimony from Ross regarding the circular marks being compatible to a stun gun during Frederick Balester’s criminal homicide trial.

In their latest attempt to exclude stun gun evidence, Solomon and Psaila in their motion say they learned during the exchange of evidence, called discovery, the stun gun seized from Frederick Balester’s house was “not delivered to the home … until the day after the murder.”

Solomon and Psaila, in their motion, allege prosecutors fabricated a theory that a second stun gun was a “replacement taser.”

After reviewing more than 5,000 pages of reports and evidence, Solomon and Psaila wrote in their motion that a second stun gun was never mentioned by prosecutors until recently.

Assistant District Attorney Jill Matthews is the lead prosecutor and being assisted by District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and Assistant District Attorney Julian Truskowski.