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WILKES-BARRE — A Wyoming County man pled guilty in Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas to soliciting a teenage girl for sex.

Lewis Mark Matalavy Jr., 51, of Mehoopany, pled guilty to unlawful contact with a minor and two counts of corruption of minors before Judge David W. Lupas on Monday. Matalavy was scheduled for trial this week prior to the plea agreement.

Dallas Township police in court records said a woman reported of suspicious social media chat messages on Matalavy’s cellular phone that was open when Matalavy was apparently intoxicated at a tavern in Dallas in June 2024. The woman took a picture of the chat messages before reporting her suspicions to police.

The chat message referred to a girl waiting for her mother to fall asleep before sneaking out of her house as Matalavy replied, “jump out your window,” according to court records.

Police obtained search warrants for Matalavy’s phone and recovered chat messages with the girl.

The girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center. During the interview, the girl admitted to having sexual relations with Matalavy, and her mother would not approve as her mother previously dated Matalavy, court records say.

Matalavy remains jailed at the county correctional facility and is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 12.