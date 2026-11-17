A Luzerne County Transportation Authority (LCTA) bus parked outside Walmart in Pittston Twp. for the Stuff the Bus for Toys for Tots event on, Dec. 7, 2024. This year’s event is set for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Drop-off boxes are also available at several area businesses during regular business hours through Dec. 3.

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WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne County Transportation Authority (LCTA) will hold its annual “Stuff the Bus for Toys for Tots” from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, at Walmart Supercenter, Highway 315, Pittston.

LCTA staff, U.S. Marines, and Santa Claus will collect new, unwrapped toys, books, and games. Toys for boys and girls ages 9 through 14 are especially needed. Cash donations will also be accepted.

LCTA has partnered with Cumulus Media, home of Magic 93, Hot 97.1, NASHFM 93.7, and 979X FM, as its exclusive radio sponsor this year. Radio personalities from all four stations will broadcast live from the event, and Santa & Mrs. Claus will be on hand.

LCTA has also partnered with local businesses to maximize donations. People will be able to drop off toys at the following locations during their regular business hours through Dec. 3 at these locations:

• Abide Coffeehouse, 23 W. Market St., Wilkes-Barre

• Boscov’s, 4th Floor, 15 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre

• City Hall, 1st & 4th Floors, 40 E. Market St., Wilkes-Barre

• Finn’s Café 99, 99 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre

• LCTA Administration Building, 300 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre

• Orange Theory Fitness, 401 Market St., Kingston

• Patte’s Sports Bar & Restaurant, 65 W. Hollenback St., Wilkes-Barre

• Pierce Street Deli, 517 Pierce St., Kingston

• River Grille, 670 S. River St., Plains Township

• Riverside Café, 187 Old River Road, Wilkes-Barre

• The Rush Inn, 220 Zerby Ave., Kingston

• Wilkes-Barre Fire Department, 20 East Ross St., Wilkes-Barre