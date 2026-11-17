🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County’s Nov. 3 general election results are now official.

In a brief Tuesday morning public meeting with no citizen complaints or objections, the county’s five-citizen Election Board unanimously voted to certify the results.

County Election Director Emily Cook said there were no changes or issues to report. She thanked the board, saying she appreciates its support and partnership over the last few years.

Board Chairwoman Christine Boyle praised the election bureau, county law office and others assisting.

“We had a very good election process,” Boyle said.

Final election results are posted on the county site at luzernecounty.org.

Boyle also thanked board Vice Chairman Rick Morelli, who previously announced he would be resigning after the certification because he plans to run for a Hazleton Area School Board seat in 2027.

Boyle said she appreciates serving with members who are engaged and care about the county, and Morelli also brought significant knowledge and experience to the volunteer post.

A prior county councilman and home rule charter drafter, Morelli was appointed to the election board in January 2024.

Morelli reiterated Monday he is proud of the progress made during his time on the board, adding that he does not believe most residents understand the complexity of the work involved in elections.

He said his board colleagues are bipartisan and work hard, and he hopes the council appoints a replacement who is independent and “can work with others.”

The county home rule charter requires the council to appoint two Republicans and two Democrats to the board, and those four then select a fifth member of any affiliation or no affiliation to serve as chair.

Council Vice Chairwoman Brittany Stephenson has urged registered Republicans to apply for the board seat.

Information on applications for the board seat is available in the council section at luzernecounty.org.

Appointees must have been a Republican continuously for at least five years prior to appointment and remain a member of that party during his or her board term.

Under the charter, citizens cannot serve on the board if they are an elected county or public official, a county or public employee, or a member or employee of any other county authority, board, or commission. Furthermore, appointees can’t be a political party officer or a paid consultant or employee of a contractor of the county or any county authority, board, or commission. Election Day poll workers cannot be appointed due to their receipt of a county payment, officials said.

These prohibitions go beyond current circumstances and apply four years prior to appointment.

The other council-appointed seats are held by Democrats Albert Schlosser and Audrey Serniak and Republican Roxanne Arreguin.

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.