Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority members and staff met Tuesday for further discussion of a final written agreement to sell its rail line to Reading and Northern Railroad.

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A final written agreement to sell Luzerne County’s rail line to Reading and Northern Railroad was not approved Tuesday because officials need more time to review the details.

The county Redevelopment Authority owns the line and had voted to sell it to Reading and Northern to resolve litigation over $3.28 million the authority owes the county.

Authority representatives held a closed-door executive session after their Tuesday meeting to discuss the proposed written sale agreement, leaving it unclear when a vote will occur.

Attorney Peter O’Donnell, the authority’s solicitor, said a special meeting may be scheduled if the board is ready to act before its next regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 15.

Attorney Jack Dean, of Elliot Greenleaf & Dean, who is representing the county, had said Monday his firm and legal counsel from the authority and Reading and Northern have been working for weeks on the formal agreement needed to proceed to a sale closing.

However, O’Donnell said the authority did not receive a copy of the preliminary written document until Monday, and revisions may be needed to get it to a final form needed for official action.

Two votes are required to proceed to a sale closing. The authority must vote on the sale agreement, and the authority-affiliated Rail Corp. must approve the official transfer of rail operations from R.J. Corman Railroad Co. to the new owner, O’Donnell said. The two entities share the same members, and the Rail Corp. has two additional board members.

Rail Corp. Solicitor Joseph M. Blazosek said the agreement presented Monday already has been revised based on comments made during Tuesday morning discussions among legal counsel.

Blazosek said he and O’Donnell must review everything with the boards. Options are available, and it is premature to forecast the next step until board members are briefed on the most recent documents and provide feedback to determine “what our next course of action will be,” he said.

“This is still a work in progress,” Blazosek said. “It’s not to suggest we’re not cooperating. On the contrary, we are cooperating, and we’re going pretty much at the speed that we can go given the timing of when we get information and our ability to turn it around and then have communication with the board.”

Questions about the next step can’t be answered until further board discussion, Blazosek said.

“Everybody’s moving in the same direction. We want to get this deal done, but we need more communication internally,” Blazosek said.

O’Donnell said the sale agreement won’t be publicly released until it is executed.

Legal counsel and authority members said they were not aware of any significant issues that would prevent a sale.

Reading and Northern offered a $10 million package to purchase the rail line — $7 million cash at closing plus $3 million for specific track-related rehabilitation services to be spent during the first three years — in addition to a commitment to make upgrades to provide recreational passenger-train excursions from a new depot on land the company separately purchased in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Reading and Northern Railroad expects to assume ownership and operation of the line Nov. 23 based on its required filing with the federal Surface Transportation Board.

This request for clearance, known as an exemption, to acquire and operate the line was granted by the board earlier this month. Exemptions can be issued for the purchase of smaller lines.

Under the county’s litigation settlement agreement with the authority and Rail Corp., sale proceeds must first be used to pay off the authority’s outstanding loans to the county and cover county legal fees and costs associated with preparing the request for proposals and carrying out the sale. Any proceeds remaining after those payments would be split between the county and authority/Rail Corp. based on a percentage formula, the settlement said.

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.